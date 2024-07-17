Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian shares pictures in orange satin dress from her visit during Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding

    Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian recently attended the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Kim has been aggressively sharing photos from her trip on Instagram since they returned. In her most recent carousel, she shared a sequence of photographs of her pleasant moments at the famed Taj Mahal hotel, where she stayed.

    article_image2

    Kim can be seen in the images wearing a lovely satin silk halter-neck red tea-length dress, evidently enjoying her stay at the posh hotel. Sharing the pictures she wrote, 'Happy Place'.

    article_image3

    The American media personality, socialite, businesswoman, and actress had her hair neatly tied in a bun which had purple flowers styled on it. She kept her makeup simple and wore a nude shade of lipstick. The 43-year-old's body-hugging outfit flaunted her hour-glass figure. 

    article_image4

    Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian made a stunning entry in Mumbai earlier this week to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-anticipated wedding. The reality TV personality and successful entrepreneur behind the apparel company SKIMS arrived in India and was received with enthusiasm. 

    article_image5

    Both sisters enthusiastically participated in the grandiose wedding celebrations throughout the week. One day, Kim and Khloe were spotted in Mumbai. In a widely shared video, Kim can be seen seated behind Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.

    article_image6

    She was joined by American jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, and the two were spotted smiling and chatting while enjoying the celebrations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik's sex video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH) RBA

    Armaan Malik, Kritika's S*X video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures RKK

    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures

    Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid? RKK

    Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid?

    Madhuri Dixit with husband poses with Shah Rukh Khan and family at Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding [PHOTOS] ATG

    Madhuri Dixit with husband poses with Shah Rukh Khan and family at Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding [PHOTOS]

    Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha close; father-daughter duo step out to inspect construction work of new home [WATCH] ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha close; father-daughter duo step out to inspect construction work of new home [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 17 2024: Rate of 8 gm gold rises again; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, July 17: Rate of 8 gm gold rises again; Check

    Nagaland state lottery July 17, 2024: Check today's winning number RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 17, 2024: Check today's winning number

    Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik's sex video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH) RBA

    Armaan Malik, Kritika's S*X video goes viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants get intimate under blanket (WATCH)

    Setback for Ajit Pawar: 4 top leaders quit after major poll debacle, likely to join Sharad Pawar's camp NCP anr

    Setback for Ajit Pawar: 4 top leaders quit after major poll debacle, likely to join Sharad Pawar's camp

    Indian Army kills five terrorists lost nine bravehearts in three months vkp

    Indian Army kills 5 terrorists, lost 9 bravehearts in 3 months

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon