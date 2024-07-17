Kim Kardashian shares pictures in orange satin dress from her visit during Anant Ambani-Radhika's wedding

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian recently attended the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

Kim has been aggressively sharing photos from her trip on Instagram since they returned. In her most recent carousel, she shared a sequence of photographs of her pleasant moments at the famed Taj Mahal hotel, where she stayed.

Kim can be seen in the images wearing a lovely satin silk halter-neck red tea-length dress, evidently enjoying her stay at the posh hotel. Sharing the pictures she wrote, 'Happy Place'.

The American media personality, socialite, businesswoman, and actress had her hair neatly tied in a bun which had purple flowers styled on it. She kept her makeup simple and wore a nude shade of lipstick. The 43-year-old's body-hugging outfit flaunted her hour-glass figure.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian made a stunning entry in Mumbai earlier this week to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-anticipated wedding. The reality TV personality and successful entrepreneur behind the apparel company SKIMS arrived in India and was received with enthusiasm.

Both sisters enthusiastically participated in the grandiose wedding celebrations throughout the week. One day, Kim and Khloe were spotted in Mumbai. In a widely shared video, Kim can be seen seated behind Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.

She was joined by American jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, and the two were spotted smiling and chatting while enjoying the celebrations.

