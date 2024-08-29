Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked: Posts on 'midget' Messi, f**k Ronaldo & more create chaos

    Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe’s X account was compromised while the football star was in Spain, leading to a series of provocative and controversial posts that stirred significant unrest within the football community.

    Football Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked: Posts on 'midget' Messi, f**k Ronaldo & more create chaos snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 7:18 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 7:18 PM IST

    In the early hours of Thursday morning, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe’s X account was compromised while the football star was in Spain, leading to a series of provocative and controversial posts that stirred significant unrest within the football community.

    The breach saw the hacked account promote a cryptocurrency named '$MBAPPE,' which falsely claimed to have achieved 90,000 sales. Alongside this promotion, the account posted a series of inflammatory messages targeting several major football clubs and figures. Notably, one tweet declared "Manchester is Red," supporting Manchester United, and praised a fan account, @UTDTrey, as "the best account on ft (football Twitter)."

    In another tweet, the hacked account disparaged London, replying to a user's inquiry about Mbappe's potential move to the city with the comment, "London is s*** bro." Additionally, the account took a contentious stance on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate, labeling Ronaldo as "the greatest football player of all time" and using derogatory language to insult Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or eight times.

    These tweets, which have since been deleted, intensified the ongoing debates surrounding the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry, especially given Mbappe's recent transfer to Real Madrid. The controversy is amplified by the fact that Mbappe’s involvement with Real Madrid places him in direct competition with Messi, who plays for Inter Miami.

    Mbappe’s X account hack comes amid his recent move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, a transition that has been highly anticipated by fans and analysts alike. The French superstar made his La Liga debut for Real Madrid earlier this month, but the match ended in disappointment as the reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca. Despite showcasing moments of brilliance, Mbappe was unable to secure a win in his first league match in Spain.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan breezes past Italy's Rosa de Marco in women's SU5 clash (WATCH) snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan breezes past Italy's Rosa de Marco in women's SU5 clash (WATCH)

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match

    cricket No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh scr

    No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj dominates Ramdani in opener with straight-games victory snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj dominates Ramdani in opener with straight-games victory

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Sukant Kadam's stunning comeback secures win over Malaysia's Burhanuddin snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Sukant Kadam stages remarkable comeback to beat Malaysia's Burhanuddin

    Recent Stories

    INS Arighat, India's second nuclear submarine, commissioned by Rajnath Singh in Visakhapatnam (Watch) shk

    INS Arighat, India’s second nuclear submarine, commissioned by Rajnath Singh in Visakhapatnam (Watch)

    Did Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad break-up? Here's what we know ATG

    Did Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad break-up? Here's what we know

    football Kieran Trippier retirement: Take a look at English footballer's career and stats scr

    Kieran Trippier retirement: English footballer's career and stats

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan breezes past Italy's Rosa de Marco in women's SU5 clash (WATCH) snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan breezes past Italy's Rosa de Marco in women's SU5 clash (WATCH)

    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress dons black bodycon leather dress perfect for date night RBA

    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress dons black bodycon leather dress perfect for date night

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon