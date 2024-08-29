Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked: Posts on 'midget' Messi, f**k Ronaldo & more create chaos

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe’s X account was compromised while the football star was in Spain, leading to a series of provocative and controversial posts that stirred significant unrest within the football community.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe’s X account was compromised while the football star was in Spain, leading to a series of provocative and controversial posts that stirred significant unrest within the football community.

The breach saw the hacked account promote a cryptocurrency named '$MBAPPE,' which falsely claimed to have achieved 90,000 sales. Alongside this promotion, the account posted a series of inflammatory messages targeting several major football clubs and figures. Notably, one tweet declared "Manchester is Red," supporting Manchester United, and praised a fan account, @UTDTrey, as "the best account on ft (football Twitter)."

In another tweet, the hacked account disparaged London, replying to a user's inquiry about Mbappe's potential move to the city with the comment, "London is s*** bro." Additionally, the account took a contentious stance on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate, labeling Ronaldo as "the greatest football player of all time" and using derogatory language to insult Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or eight times.

These tweets, which have since been deleted, intensified the ongoing debates surrounding the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry, especially given Mbappe's recent transfer to Real Madrid. The controversy is amplified by the fact that Mbappe’s involvement with Real Madrid places him in direct competition with Messi, who plays for Inter Miami.

Mbappe’s X account hack comes amid his recent move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, a transition that has been highly anticipated by fans and analysts alike. The French superstar made his La Liga debut for Real Madrid earlier this month, but the match ended in disappointment as the reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Mallorca. Despite showcasing moments of brilliance, Mbappe was unable to secure a win in his first league match in Spain.

Latest Videos