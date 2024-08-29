DGCA puts cash-strapped Spicejet under 'enhanced surveillance'; what does it mean

Cash-strapped airline SpiceJet has come under the radar of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) yet again, as the Indian aviation regulator has placed the airline under "enhanced surveillance" following a special audit that revealed multiple deficiencies.

Cash-strapped airline SpiceJet has come under the radar of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) yet again, as the Indian aviation regulator has placed the airline under "enhanced surveillance" following a special audit that revealed multiple deficiencies. This move comes after increasing concerns about the financial health and operational safety of the airline.

The DGCA, in a statement issued on Thursday, highlighted that the audit of SpiceJet’s engineering facilities was conducted on August 7 and 8, 2024. The audit was triggered by recent reports of flight cancellations and mounting financial stress within the airline. The regulator's findings indicated significant shortcomings in the airline's engineering practices, prompting the decision to place SpiceJet under stricter oversight.

The DGCA's audit comes at a time when SpiceJet is grappling with severe financial difficulties. Earlier on Thursday, Dubai Airport halted the boarding of SpiceJet flights due to unpaid dues, exacerbating the airline's operational woes. Additionally, some of the airline's flights bound for Dubai were unable to overfly Pakistani airspace, as SpiceJet had failed to pay the necessary overflying charges. These incidents underscore the deepening crisis faced by the airline, which has been struggling to maintain its operations amidst cash flow issues.

This is not the first time that SpiceJet has been placed under enhanced surveillance by the DGCA. The regulator had previously initiated a series of spot checks on the airline's fleet in 2022, following multiple reported incidents involving SpiceJet aircraft. During these checks, the DGCA required the airline to ensure that all reported defects and malfunctions were fully rectified before the aircraft were cleared for operations.

In 2023, as reports of SpiceJet's financial stress became more widespread, the airline was once again subjected to enhanced surveillance. The DGCA's ongoing concerns about the airline's financial viability and its potential impact on operational safety have led to the current situation, where SpiceJet will now face increased scrutiny.

The DGCA's enhanced surveillance of SpiceJet will involve a higher frequency of spot checks and night surveillance of the airline's operations. These measures are aimed at ensuring that the airline adheres to the highest safety standards, despite its financial challenges. The regulator emphasized that the safety of passengers remains its top priority, and the increased oversight is a necessary step to safeguard the airline's operations.

The DGCA's statement concluded by noting that SpiceJet's past record, coupled with the findings from the recent audit, necessitates this intensified level of supervision. The regulator will closely monitor the airline's operations to ensure compliance with all safety regulations.

Latest Videos