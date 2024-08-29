Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emergency: Akali Dal demands BAN on Kangana Ranaut's controversial movie

    The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht called for an immediate ban on Emergency. Now, Shiromani Akali Dal's Delhi chapter has petitioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to halt its distribution. 

    Emergency Akali Dal demands BAN on Kangana Ranaut's controversial movie RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    Many Sikh groups have called for a boycott of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, which is set to be released just a few days later. The Shiromani Akali Dal's Delhi chapter has now petitioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to halt the emergency distribution. They accused the video of propagating disinformation and having the potential to instigate communal conflict. On Wednesday, the party's Delhi president, Paramjit Singh Sarna, wrote to the censor board, claiming that the film's trailer "depicts erroneous historical facts that not only misrepresent the Sikh community but also promote hatred and social discord".

    "Such depictions are not only misleading but also deeply offensive and damaging to the social fabric of Punjab and the entire nation," he stated, according to the news agency PTI. 

    Also Read: 'Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH]

    Last week, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht called for an immediate ban on the film, alleging it attempts to "character assassinate" Sikhs by fabricating a narrative against them. Harjinder Singh Dhami, the SGPC chief, gave a news conference in which he requested a FIR against Ranaut and expressed opposition to the film. He stated that there have been several occasions in the past where Sikh sensibilities have been damaged as a result of the community's depiction in films. Seeking a ban on the picture, he labelled the Central Board of picture Certification (CBFC) as 'biassed' and advocated for the inclusion of Sikh members on the censor board.

    However, Gyani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht, alleged that the video "deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy." He claimed that the movie "disrespects" the community and accused Kangana of "deliberately character assassinating" Sikhs. 

    “The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984 and Ranaut’s film is trying to character assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community’s martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” he said.

    Also Read: Who is richer? Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh? A look into their net worth

    Kangana Ranaut announced Emergency in 2021, but then emphasised that, while it is a political drama, it is not an Indira Gandhi biography. The woman not only plays the lead in the film, but also directs it. In addition to Kangana, Emergency stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade. Shreyas Talpade will represent Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with Anupam Kher portraying Jayaprakash Narayan. Satish Kaushik, the late actor, will also appear as Jagjivan Ram, India's former Deputy Prime Minister. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH] ATG

    'Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH]

    Aamir Khan, Rajnikanth to reunite after 30 years; set to appear in 'Coolie'? Here's what we know NTI

    Aamir Khan, Rajnikanth to reunite after 30 years; set to appear in 'Coolie'? Here's what we know

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside NTI

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability dmn

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's action drama worth your time? RBA

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's action drama worth your time?

    Recent Stories

    Beyond Khatu Shyam Temple: Exploring the Hidden Gems of Sikar, Rajasthan anr

    Beyond Khatu Shyam Temple: Exploring the Hidden Gems of Sikar, Rajasthan

    Nationwide passport portal shut for 5 days: All you need to know about dates, reason, booked appointments shk

    Nationwide passport portal shut for 5 days: All you need to know about dates, reason, booked appointments

    Revolutionizing Traffic fine: Violators to get SMS or WhatsApp notifications for Challan payments

    Revolutionizing Traffic fine: Violators to get SMS or WhatsApp notifications for Challan payments

    Vastu Tips: Auspicious time for money and wealth transactions RBA

    Vastu Tips: Auspicious time for money and wealth transactions

    Salaries of South Indian actresses: Top 10 highest paid stars in 2024 revealed dmn

    Salaries of South Indian actresses: Top 10 highest paid stars in 2024 revealed

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon