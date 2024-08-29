Kerala: Man arrested for abusing three-and-a-half-year-old  daughter in Kozhikode

Two separate incidents of sexual abuse of three and a three-and-a-half-year-old girls by men have been reported in Kozhikode. In the first case, a father was arrested for abusing his daughter, who was born out of an affair with another woman. In the second case, Hamsakoya from Govindapuram was arrested for sexually assaulting a girl, who showed signs of physical and mental distress.

Kozhikode: In a shocking incident, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was abused by her own father, who has been arrested by the police. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Mukkom police station.

According to reports, the accused, who had already married once, had an affair with another woman and had a daughter with her. He would occasionally visit their house, where he would abuse the child in a room.

The cruelty came to light when the child was taken to a doctor due to physical discomfort. Following the doctor's report, the police arrived at the scene and arrested the father after a detailed investigation confirmed his involvement.

The police are currently investigating whether the accused had committed similar crimes in the past.

Another Kozhikode man arrested for sexually abusing three-and-a-half-year-old girl

In another incident, the police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Hamsakoya from Govindapuram in Kozhikode, was apprehended by the Mukkom police. The distressing incident took place on August 18.

Hamsakoya is accused of sexually abusing the young girl, who exhibited both physical and psychological distress as a result of the assault. The abuse was discovered when an Anganwadi teacher noticed the child's discomfort and began inquiring about it.

The teacher promptly reported the matter to the Kunnamangalam ICDS officer, who then filed a complaint with the police. Acting on the information, a team led by Mukkom Inspector Jeevan George arrested Hamsakoya in Kozhikode. The accused was presented in the Thamarassery court, which has remanded him in custody for 14 days

