'Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH]

Arijit Singh has joined the ranks of Bollywood celebrities who are speaking out against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. 'Aar Kobe,' sung in Bengali, serves as a tribute to the victim and a call for justice. The accompanying video prominently features an image of a hand, symbolizing a plea for change and accountability.

In his accompanying message, Arijit Singh reflects on the gravity of the situation: "On August 9, 2024, Kolkata was rocked by a horrific incident that has profoundly affected the nation. The brutal killing of a young trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College sparked widespread protests across India. This song is a powerful plea for justice and a somber acknowledgment of the many women who face such violence silently, as well as a call for necessary change."

