Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH]

    In a heartfelt response to the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, renowned singer Arijit Singh has released a stirring protest song titled 'Aar Kobe.' Available on his official YouTube channel, the song is not just a tribute to the victim but also a powerful call for justice and reform

    Aar Kobe': Arijit Singh pens protest song in solidarity with Kolkata rape victim [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 2:16 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

    In a powerful show of solidarity with the Kolkata hospital rape victim, renowned singer Arijit Singh has released a heartfelt protest song titled 'Aar Kobe' on his official YouTube channel. The song, which carries a strong message demanding justice, has quickly garnered attention online.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

    Arijit Singh has joined the ranks of Bollywood celebrities who are speaking out against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. 'Aar Kobe,' sung in Bengali, serves as a tribute to the victim and a call for justice. The accompanying video prominently features an image of a hand, symbolizing a plea for change and accountability.

    ALSO READ: Reddit outage: Community site experiencing widespread error; company says 'issue resolved'

    Arijit Singh has added his voice to the growing chorus of Bollywood celebrities demanding justice for the victim of the tragic assault at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. His new Bengali track, 'Aar Kobe,' is a poignant tribute to the victim, urging for justice and reform. The music video prominently displays a hand, symbolizing a desperate call for accountability and change.

    In his accompanying message, Arijit Singh reflects on the gravity of the situation: "On August 9, 2024, Kolkata was rocked by a horrific incident that has profoundly affected the nation. The brutal killing of a young trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College sparked widespread protests across India. This song is a powerful plea for justice and a somber acknowledgment of the many women who face such violence silently, as well as a call for necessary change."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan, Rajnikanth to reunite after 30 years; set to appear in 'Coolie'? Here's what we know NTI

    Aamir Khan, Rajnikanth to reunite after 30 years; set to appear in 'Coolie'? Here's what we know

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside NTI

    Did You Know? Irrfan Khan was moved to tears by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performance; discover the details inside

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability dmn

    Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's action drama worth your time? RBA

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's action drama worth your time?

    Amitabh Bachchan loses cool as KBC 16 contestant calls unmarried Women 'Bojh' RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan loses cool as KBC 16 contestant calls unmarried Women 'Bojh'

    Recent Stories

    United Kingdom to Canada: 7 Countries providing free healthcare NTI

    United Kingdom to Canada: 7 Countries providing free healthcare

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh scr

    Ravichandran Ashwin bewildered by Pakistan's shocking 10 wicket home defeat against Bangladesh

    CPM leadership decides against Mukesh's resignation despite outcry, to be removed from film policy panel dmn

    CPM leadership decides against Mukesh’s resignation despite outcry, to be removed from film policy panel

    Delhi bus goes in flames at Jagatpuri area with over 50 passengers all rescued WATCH vkp

    Delhi bus goes in flames at Jagatpuri area with over 50 passengers; all rescued (WATCH)

    Who is richer? Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh? A look into their net worth RKK

    Who is richer? Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh? A look into their net worth

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon