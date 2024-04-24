Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What will be the wedding venue for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Big Day?

    According to the report, invitations have already been sent out to Bollywood celebrities so that they can clear their schedules and attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and festivities.

    What will be the wedding venue for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Big Day? RKK
    Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. According to a recent source, the two businessman families were arranging a global wedding and their sangeet and cocktail venue site appears to have been picked abroad. However, if sources are to be believed, their wedding will take place in Mumbai.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding venue

    It is said that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant would marry in Mumbai. It was reported that they planned to hold their Sangeet in Abu Dhabi and cocktail in London. According to the report, invitations have already been sent out to Bollywood celebrities so that they can clear their schedules and attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and festivities.

    Expected guests

    Celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, and their families may join the couple to bless them on their wedding day. Cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and other members of the Mumbai Indians team are also expected to arrive for the big day.

