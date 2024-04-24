Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Despite doing just 1 film, Suhana Khan's net worth is THIS much

    Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film 'The Archies'.

    Suhana Khan's net worth is reported to be Rs. 13 crore, or around $1.5 million; however, estimations vary. 

    23-year-old Suhana Khan is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan.

    Her family's wealth, her brand sponsorships (such as Maybelline), and her recent real estate purchases in Alibaug are evidence of this. 

    Her smart investments in properties worth approximately Rs. 13 crore reflect her financial acumen even at such a young age. 

    Suhana Khan's net worth is expected to increase as her film career progresses. Nonetheless, a variety of internal and external factors may influence its stability and expansion.

    Suhana was born in 2000 and attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and then moved on to New York University's Tisch School of the Arts to study cinema.

