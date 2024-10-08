WATCH: Tulsi Kumar survives scary moment as wooden prop falls during music video shoot

Singer Tulsi Kumar had a close call while filming in Chandigarh when a wooden prop fell on her. She suffered a bruised arm but received quick help.

Singer Tulsi Kumar recently experienced a frightening incident while filming her upcoming music video in Chandigarh. During a shoot for her song “Dil Kuch Hor Nahi Mangda,” a large wooden prop unexpectedly collapsed, catching Tulsi off guard. Since then, social media users have been sharing the accident's footage.

In the video shared on Instagram, Tulsi, dressed in an elegant off-white outfit, was preparing for her shot when the massive wooden prop fell from behind her. Despite her quick attempt to dodge it, the prop landed on her as crew members shouted in alarm. Fortunately, a crew member in a white T-shirt rushed to her aid, lifting the heavy object off her and ensuring she received prompt attention.

After the incident, Tulsi spoke to the media, revealing that she had sustained a bruised arm but expressed gratitude for the quick response from her team. “I faced an unexpected challenge with a minor mishap that left me with a bruised arm,” she said. “By God’s grace, the movement of my hand is fine, and I hope we complete the shoot without any obstacles.”

Social media users reacted swiftly to the footage, expressing relief that Tulsi was not more seriously injured. Many praised the crew member who saved her, with comments like, “Hats off to the man who saved her with perfect timing,” and “Thanks to that guy in white for his prompt response.”

Tulsi’s new song, “Saccha Wala Pyaar,” which she performed alongside Vishal Mishra, was released last month. The music video also features actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta, who recently collaborated in Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of her latest project, hoping for a smooth conclusion to the shoot.

