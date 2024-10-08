Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Tulsi Kumar survives scary moment as wooden prop falls during music video shoot

    Singer Tulsi Kumar had a close call while filming in Chandigarh when a wooden prop fell on her. She suffered a bruised arm but received quick help.
     

    WATCH: Tulsi Kumar survives scary moment as wooden prop falls during music video shoot NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 5:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    Singer Tulsi Kumar recently experienced a frightening incident while filming her upcoming music video in Chandigarh. During a shoot for her song “Dil Kuch Hor Nahi Mangda,” a large wooden prop unexpectedly collapsed, catching Tulsi off guard. Since then, social media users have been sharing the accident's footage.

    In the video shared on Instagram, Tulsi, dressed in an elegant off-white outfit, was preparing for her shot when the massive wooden prop fell from behind her. Despite her quick attempt to dodge it, the prop landed on her as crew members shouted in alarm. Fortunately, a crew member in a white T-shirt rushed to her aid, lifting the heavy object off her and ensuring she received prompt attention.

    After the incident, Tulsi spoke to the media, revealing that she had sustained a bruised arm but expressed gratitude for the quick response from her team. “I faced an unexpected challenge with a minor mishap that left me with a bruised arm,” she said. “By God’s grace, the movement of my hand is fine, and I hope we complete the shoot without any obstacles.”

    Social media users reacted swiftly to the footage, expressing relief that Tulsi was not more seriously injured. Many praised the crew member who saved her, with comments like, “Hats off to the man who saved her with perfect timing,” and “Thanks to that guy in white for his prompt response.”

    Tulsi’s new song, “Saccha Wala Pyaar,” which she performed alongside Vishal Mishra, was released last month. The music video also features actors Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta, who recently collaborated in Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of her latest project, hoping for a smooth conclusion to the shoot.

    ALSO READ 'Janhvi Kapoor truly belongs to the South like Sridevi', says Director Koratala Siva

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    THIS is why Alia Bhatt locked herself in this room; cried and broke down due to this reason ATG

    THIS is why Alia Bhatt locked herself in this room; cried and broke down due to this reason

    Documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding set for OTT release, rights sold for THIS price dmn

    Documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding set for OTT release, rights sold for THIS price

    Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2024 AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja among star performers for grand celebrations vkp

    Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2024: AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja among star performers for grand celebrations

    Indias Got Latent: Rakhi Sawant gets into heated argument with co-judge; throws chair [WATCH] ATG

    India's Got Latent: Rakhi Sawant gets into heated argument with co-judge; throws chair [WATCH]

    'Janhvi Kapoor truly belongs to the South like Sridevi', says Director Koratala Siva NTI

    'Janhvi Kapoor truly belongs to the South like Sridevi', says Director Koratala Siva

    Recent Stories

    THIS is why Alia Bhatt locked herself in this room; cried and broke down due to this reason ATG

    THIS is why Alia Bhatt locked herself in this room; cried and broke down due to this reason

    2024 Nobel Prize: John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton gets Physics prize for innovations in AI dmn

    2024 Nobel Prize: John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton gets Physics prize for innovations in AI

    5 Ways to Use Amla for Hair Growth and Thickness AJR

    5 Ways to Use Amla for Hair Growth and Thickness

    Trying to lose weight Avoid these things after 5 pm vkp

    Trying to lose weight? Avoid these things after 5 pm

    WARNING! Malaria-carrying mosquitoes in Tanzania mutate to resist insecticide, sparks concerns shk

    WARNING! Malaria-carrying mosquitoes in Tanzania mutate to resist insecticide, sparks concerns

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon