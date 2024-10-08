5 Ways to Use Amla for Hair Growth and Thickness

Both girls and boys desire thick, black hair. But many people face problems like hair fall, gray hair, and dry hair. Amla offers a good solution to all these.

It's not just facial and skin care that matters for looking beautiful, hair care is also important. But in today's world, due to the rapidly increasing environmental pollution and changing lifestyles, not only our health but also our skin and hair health is getting affected.

Hair fall is a major problem faced by many people these days. It has become a common problem. Not only hair loss, but people are also facing many hair related problems like dandruff, dry hair, hair breakage etc. However, Amla offers a great solution to these problems. Amla acts as a panacea for hair. According to experts, Amla is very effective in reducing hair loss. Applying it to the hair makes the hair grow well. It also improves the texture of your hair. Using Amla for hair has many benefits, from reducing hair fall to completely eliminating dandruff. However, to get the benefits of Amla, it is necessary to use it in the right way. So let's know how to use Amla for hair growth.

Amla and lemon juice:

You can reduce many hair problems by using Amla and lemon juice. For this, take one tablespoon of Amla juice and mix lemon juice in it. Apply it all over the hair and massage for 5 minutes. After 10 minutes wash hair with normal water. It reduces hair fall to a great extent. Amla, Shikakai Powder Hair Pack Amla and Shikakai powder are very effective in reducing hair problems. For this, take equal quantity of Amla and Shikakai powder and make a thick paste. Apply it well on the hair and leave it for 30-40 minutes. Then wash the hair thoroughly. It reduces hair fall and prevents graying of hair.



Amla, curry leaves:

Amla and curry leaves are very effective in reducing hair problems. For this, take 1/4 cup chopped Amla and add some curry leaves to it. Boil both of these in coconut oil. After this oil boils well, add Amla and curry leaves to it. Filter this oil and apply it all over the hair after it cools down. Wash your hair after 20-30 minutes. Amla, Yogurt Hair Mask Yogurt and Amla hair mask is also very useful for reducing hair problems. To make it, mix two teaspoons of curd in two teaspoons of amla powder in hot water and make a thick paste. Also add 1 teaspoon honey to it and mix. Apply it well all over the hair and wash off after 30 minutes.

Amla oil:

Amla oil helps a lot in hair growth. For this, apply lukewarm Amla oil all over the hair and massage it well on the scalp. It strengthens your hair roots. It also reduces hair fall to a great extent.

Latest Videos