Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2024: AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja among star performers for grand celebrations

Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2024 kicked off with a five-day event featuring top Indian musical talents. Performances by Shreya Ghoshal, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ravi Basrur, Badshah, AR Rahman, and Ilaiyaraaja highlight the festival, hosted at a 100-acre venue near Mysuru to accommodate larger crowds.

Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2024 has kicked off in style, with a five-day mega event that promises a series of unforgettable performances by some of India’s biggest musical talents. This year’s Yuva Dasara, part of the renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations, is being held at a sprawling 100-acre venue near Uttanahalli, on the outskirts of Mysuru. The decision to host the event outside the city has been taken to accommodate larger crowds and reduce traffic congestion.

The festival began on October 6 with a mesmerising performance by playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who drew in a massive crowd of over one lakh people. Her soulful voice enchanted the audience as she sang some of her popular Hindi tracks, including “Sunn Raha Hai..” from Aashiqui 2. She thrilled local fans by singing popular Kannada tracks like “Ondu Male Billu” from Chakravarthy and “Saaluthillave” from Kotigobba 2. Her performance created the ideal atmosphere for the celebrations.



'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

Dhvani Bhanushali and Ravi Basrur perform on Day 2

On the second day of the event, Bollywood’s pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali and Karnataka’s renowned music composer Ravi Basrur took over the stage. Dhvani thrilled the audience with her energetic performances of popular songs like “Dilbar” and “Koka,” getting the crowd on their feet.

The highlight of Day 2, however, was Ravi Basrur and his team, who delivered a power-packed performance. Known for composing music for the blockbuster KGF series, Basrur had the audience dancing to songs like “Toofan” from KGF 2 and “Ugramm Veeram” from Ugramm, ensuring the night was a huge hit.

The excitement is far from over, as the remaining days of Yuva Dasara will feature performances by some of the biggest names in Indian music.

October 8: Badshah

Rapper Badshah is set to headline the third night of the event, following performances by playback singers Jaskaran Singh and Sangeetha Ravindranath. The show will kick off with their acts, leading up to Badshah's highly anticipated performance at 8 pm, which is expected to attract a massive audience with his energetic presence.

October 9: AR Rahman

The penultimate day of the festival will see Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman headlining the event. After a series of cultural performances by local artists, Rahman will take over the stage at 7 pm.



'I will continue as CM for next 5 years': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

October 10: Ilaiyaraaja

The grand finale will take place on October 10, with legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja performing from 7 pm onwards. His performance will be preceded by cultural acts featuring artists from Kannada cinema and independent musicians. This final night promises to be a fitting conclusion to the five-day musical festival.

Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2024 has already proven to be a grand success, blending modern music with traditional culture. The move to the expansive venue at Uttanahalli has allowed more people to enjoy the festivities, which are a key part of the larger Mysuru Dasara celebrations, known for their royal processions, dazzling lights, and deep-rooted cultural significance.

Latest Videos