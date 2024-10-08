THIS is why Alia Bhatt locked herself in this room; cried and broke down due to this reason

Alia Bhatt is one of Bollywood’s most beloved and reliable stars, known for her wide range of performances. She started her acting career with Student of the Year, produced by Karan Johar, and has since proven herself with standout films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, and Darlings, among others. Over the years, Alia has established herself as a top choice for filmmakers. However, one project that deeply affected her emotionally when it got shelved was Inshallah, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhansali discussed the shelving of Inshallah, which was set to feature Alia Bhatt alongside Salman Khan. He shared that when the project was canceled, Alia was visibly upset and locked herself in her room, overwhelmed by the situation. Bhansali explained that she had gone through a range of emotions, including frustration and sadness. It was after about a week that Bhansali contacted her again to offer her the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Initially, Alia had reservations, as she was transitioning from the role she was supposed to play in Inshallah to the vastly different world of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She admitted that she was unsure how to approach the character. Bhansali reassured her, saying he believed she had the strength to embody the role. Gradually, Alia embraced the process, and Bhansali praised her for her dedication, noting how seamlessly she slipped into the character of Gangubai. The shelving of Inshallah made headlines, with rumors speculating about creative differences between Bhansali and Salman Khan.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Jigra. Co-produced by her, the film also stars Vedang Raina in a key role. Scheduled for an October 11 release, Jigra tells the story of a sister's determination to free her brother who has been wrongfully imprisoned. The trailer and music have already captured fans' attention, and Alia is expected to deliver another powerful performance in this emotionally driven film.

