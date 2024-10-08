Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trying to lose weight? Avoid these things after 5 pm

    Trying to lose weight? Discover what to avoid after 5 PM. This article offers expert advice and strategies to optimize your weight loss journey, emphasizing the importance of adequate sleep, consistent meals, and stress management.

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    Weight loss is influenced not just by what we eat but also by our habits. In this post, we'll discuss what to avoid after 5 PM when trying to shed extra pounds. If you find yourself experiencing insatiable hunger in the evenings, it may be due to insufficient calorie intake during the day, leading to overeating at night.

    While it may seem counterintuitive, eating balanced meals with protein, fiber, and fat every three to four hours can help prevent nighttime overeating when trying to lose weight. Instead of mindless snacking, plan your evening snacks. Overeating at night can hinder weight loss, so make healthier choices whenever possible, especially if you wake up later.

    A 2021 study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that insufficient sleep leads to increased food consumption the following day. Participants who slept less than seven hours consumed more calorie-dense, nutrient-poor snacks, like chips and cookies, due to elevated cortisol and ghrelin levels. Thus, adequate sleep is essential for weight loss. To improve sleep quality, put your phone away at least an hour before bed, as social media and email can stimulate cravings and make it harder to fall asleep.

    Carbohydrates fuel the brain and central nervous system, while fats aid nutrient absorption and promote fullness. Proteins are vital for muscle building and boosting metabolism. Maintaining a balanced dinner is crucial, as we often eat for reasons beyond hunger, such as stress or boredom. While these feelings aren't wrong, having a plan can help you stay on track with weight loss goals. Avoid tempting ultra-processed foods like chips and candy, and stock your home with nutrient-dense options like nuts, fruits, and whole grains.

    Don’t feel guilty if things don’t go as planned with food; what matters most is your overall habits. The key to successful weight loss is making sustainable changes. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule, eating enough throughout the day, practising mindful eating, and having a plan will help you achieve a healthy weight.

