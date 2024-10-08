Documentary on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding set for OTT release, rights sold for THIS price

Nayanthara's 2022 wedding to Vignesh Shivan was documented in "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale" for Netflix, reportedly sold for Rs 25 crores. The documentary will likely be released soon.

Nayanthara, the South Indian sensation, married director Vignesh Shivan in a grand ceremony in 2022. The 80-minute video of the exclusive event was reportedly sold to Netflix for Rs 25 crores. This eagerly awaited film will delve into the romantic journey of the couple, featuring behind-the-scenes moments from their wedding and offering insights into their life. Fans can expect personal anecdotes and touching moments from their special day. The documentary aims to provide a unique look into the lives of one of Tamil cinema's most cherished couples.

Netflix even released a teaser for the wedding video, which was titled "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale." Though the release was delayed, the documentary is expected to be out in 2024, showcasing the luxury of the star's wedding.

Nayanthara's latest film, "Annapoorani," has garnered attention, with the actress portraying a chef, which has been well-received by audiences. Directed by Nilesh Krishna, the film has generated positive responses but not without controversy.

Additionally, Nayanthara's upcoming movie "Mannankatti Scenes 1960" has completed filming. Photos from the set showing Nayanthara looking through a camera lens sparked curiosity among fans, with some speculating if she might venture into direction. The production is handled by Prince Pictures, with Dude Vicky as the director. The film also features Gouri Kishan, Devadarshani, and Narendra in key roles, while cinematography is by R. D. Rajasekhar and music by Sean Roldan.

