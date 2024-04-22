Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Salman Khan meets Pakistani boxer Shahzaib Rind at Dubai event with Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan

    Fighter Shahzaib Rind came to Instagram to share a video of himself speaking with Salman Khan and expressing his love for him.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to work a few days after last Sunday's firing incident. Salman was in Dubai on Thursday for an event where he greeted the paparazzi despite heavy security protection. He attended a karate event in Dubai alongside Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan. Fighter Shahzaib Rind came to Instagram to share a video of himself speaking with Salman Khan. For the sports league, Salman chose a sleek black suit for the occasion and was seen introducing Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan to Shahzaib Rind and complimenting him on an excellent fight.

    Look at Pakistan's Shahzaib Rind video, which features Salman and Shahraan

    Sharing the video he wrote, "It was an honour to fight in-front of you boss watching you since childhood. Love you bhaijan." He also thanked Abdu Rozik.

    Personal front

    Salman returned to Mumbai on Sunday morning with security and Shera, his trusted bodyguard. The shooting incident occurred in the early hours of last Sunday when the two-bike-riding accused fired five shots outside the actor's Bandra apartment before leaving. The inquiry is still ongoing, and two individuals have been arrested.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
