    WATCH: Nick Jonas performs first concert in India, blushes as fans shout 'Jiju'

    Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas along with his brothers Kevin and Joe performed at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on Saturday evening. 

    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, rocked the stage at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on Saturday evening as they conducted their first concert in India. As Nick performed, the audience roared and shouted out, "Jiju, Jiju"! The name "Jiju" is a lighthearted reference to Nick's marriage to Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra. The video is currently going viral on social media, particularly among Nick and Priyanka fan pages. The band ascended the stage to the song 'Gallan Goodiyaan' from Priyanka Chopra's film 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

    The video

    Nick, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe, is a member of the popular music group Jonas Brothers. They gained popularity after starring on the Disney Channel formed the band in 2005 and appeared in the Camp Rock films as well as the Disney series Jonas. The Jonas Brothers made a successful comeback to music in March 2019 with the number-one smash 'Sucker'.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the Met Gala in 2017 while representing Ralph Lauren. They married in Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022. Meanwhile, Natasha Poonawalla organized a star-studded celebration for the Jonas Brothers on Saturday night.

