Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi honours gallant efforts and sacrifices of armed forces in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Reflecting on the historic day, PM Modi said, "Today, this great land of Ladakh is witnessing the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal."

    PM Modi celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas in Ladakh, honors immortal sacrifices (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 26) visited the Kargil War Memorial in Dras to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Vijay Diwas and pay homage to the soldiers who were martyred during the 1999 war. Speaking at the Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh, he stressed the enduring significance of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers. "This day tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal," PM Modi said.

    Reflecting on the historic day, PM Modi said, "Today, this great land of Ladakh is witnessing the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal."

    Chattisgarh: Train derails in Kanker after hitting fallen tree, driver injured

    In a strong message to Pakistan, PM Modi highlighted the futility of its repeated hostile actions.

    "Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war," PM Modi said.

    "Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply," the Prime Minister said.

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, marks the triumph of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully recaptured strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been occupied by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon mayhem across India: Heavy rains wreak havoc across states; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Monsoon mayhem across India: Heavy rains wreak havoc across states; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-390 July 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-390 July 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chattisgarh Train derails in Kanker after hitting fallen tree driver injured vkp

    Chattisgarh: Train derails in Kanker after hitting fallen tree, driver injured

    Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away anr

    Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha passes away

    PM Modi to launch construction of 'world's highest tunnel' with a bang shikun la tunnel anr

    PM Modi to launch construction of 'world's highest tunnel' with a bang

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland state lottery July 26, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 26, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Monsoon mayhem across India: Heavy rains wreak havoc across states; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Monsoon mayhem across India: Heavy rains wreak havoc across states; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Chennai Gold Rate July 16, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate July 16, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-390 July 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-390 July 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Raayan REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram's film worth your time? Read this RBA

    Raayan REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram's film worth your time? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future' AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan' Gulam Nabi zia reporter anr

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan'

    Video Icon