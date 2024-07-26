Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi honours gallant efforts and sacrifices of armed forces in Ladakh (WATCH)

Reflecting on the historic day, PM Modi said, "Today, this great land of Ladakh is witnessing the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 26) visited the Kargil War Memorial in Dras to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Vijay Diwas and pay homage to the soldiers who were martyred during the 1999 war. Speaking at the Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh, he stressed the enduring significance of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers. "This day tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal," PM Modi said.

In a strong message to Pakistan, PM Modi highlighted the futility of its repeated hostile actions.

"Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war," PM Modi said.

"Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply," the Prime Minister said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, marks the triumph of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully recaptured strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been occupied by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

