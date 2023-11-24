Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH- Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar join forces to visit Manish Malhotra

    Bollywood's dynamic trio, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Karan Johar, were recently spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 8:14 AM IST

    The iconic trio of Bollywood, comprising Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, recently graced the scene as they made a joint appearance at the residence of celebrity designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai.

    The camaraderie between Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Karan Johar is well-known in the industry. Often spotted together at various events, the Kapoor sisters frequently share rides to parties, while Karan Johar is seen enjoying lively moments with them. This time, the dynamic trio was captured leaving the residence of celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai.

    The bond between Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister Karisma is evident through their regular meetups, and filmmaker Karan Johar is an integral part of their close-knit circle. Kareena once disclosed on an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 that Karan is even part of the mom's WhatsApp group, where their kids also spend quality time together. The trio was recently spotted together in a video as they exited Manish Malhotra's residence.

    In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a stylish ensemble, featuring black cargo pants paired with a spaghetti top in the same hue. She added a fashionable touch with an oversized blue shirt and completed her look with trendy brown boots. Opting for a fresh, makeup-free look, she exuded natural beauty.

    Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a comfortable yet chic look in a printed midi dress. Complementing her attire with maroon loafers, a black cross-body bag, bracelets, and a watch, she left her hair open and kept her makeup minimal. Karan Johar sported an all-black look, donning black pants and a matching shirt. His attention-grabbing asymmetrical black shoes added a unique touch to his ensemble.

    IFFI 2023: 'The Railway Men' is a homage to the valour of unsung heroes', says actor Kay Kay Menon

    Kareena Kapoor Khan recently ventured into the world of web series, making her OTT debut with "Jaane Jaan," alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in 2023. Her upcoming projects include "The Crew" and "Singham Again," both slated for release in 2024. The actress continues to captivate audiences with her versatile roles and undeniable charm.

    Also Read: Animal: 7 reasons to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film

