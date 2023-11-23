Entertainment

Animal: 7 reasons to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film

Image credits: our own

Animal: Star Cast

The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, is set to be released next month.

Image credits: our own

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Vanga rose to prominence with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda 

Image credits: our own

Storyline

The plot centres on a father-son relationship, with Ranbir playing a guy dedicated to protecting his family and their hidden secrets.

Image credits: our own

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role in the film, which centres on the strained connection between a father and his son. 

Image credits: our own

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol in Animal, with his face covered in blood. He portrays a powerful and terrifying villain in the film. 

Image credits: our own

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known South Indian actress, plays the key female character, Geethanjali, the lead character's wife.

Image credits: social media

Best Action

Ranbir plays the scion of a business family, who goes on a hyper-violent revenge mission when his beloved father (Anil Kapoor)  is attacked.

Image credits: our own

Release date

Animal will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s period drama Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar on December 01.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One