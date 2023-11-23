Animal: 7 reasons to watch Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film

Entertainment
The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, is set to be released next month.
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Vanga rose to prominence with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda
The plot centres on a father-son relationship, with Ranbir playing a guy dedicated to protecting his family and their hidden secrets.
Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role in the film, which centres on the strained connection between a father and his son.
Bobby Deol in Animal, with his face covered in blood. He portrays a powerful and terrifying villain in the film.
Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known South Indian actress, plays the key female character, Geethanjali, the lead character's wife.
Ranbir plays the scion of a business family, who goes on a hyper-violent revenge mission when his beloved father (Anil Kapoor) is attacked.
Animal will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal’s period drama Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar on December 01.