    IFFI 2023: 'The Railway Men' is a homage to the valour of unsung heroes', says actor Kay Kay Menon

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    At a press conference during the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Kay Kay Menon, one of the lead actors in the recently released web series "The Railway Men," emphasized the series as a tribute to the often overlooked bravery of Railway Men. The narrative of the four-episode series unfolds against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984, shedding light on the unsung heroes who selflessly sacrificed themselves to rescue citizens during that calamitous night.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Director Shiv Rawail, addressing the media, offered insights into the meticulous creative process that shaped the film. Rawail underscored the responsibility of the cast and crew to approach the sensitive subject matter with empathy, recognizing the emotional attachment many families have to the tragedy. He emphasized the need for a delicate balance between accurately portraying real-life events and incorporating essential elements of dramatization.

    Writer Aayush Gupta shared the inspiration behind "The Railway Men," highlighting its focus on narrating the story of the Railways and their heroic efforts to mobilize a nationwide rescue operation during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

    The stellar cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan, promises to engage audiences with their performances, bringing emotional depth and authenticity to the real-life narratives. Currently available on Netflix since its release on November 18, 2023, "The Railway Men" is a gripping four-episode drama that pays homage to the railway employees of India, portraying their extraordinary efforts to save thousands of lives during the tragic events of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
