Watch Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash nearly damage her brand-new Audi Q7

Tejasswi Prakash has become a proud owner of a new luxury car that she brought home on Tuesday. However, she nearly damages the car, even before taking it home. To know more, watch this hilarious video.

Actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has brought a new car home that she will be driving around the city. On Tuesday, Tejasswi Prakash along with her beau Karan Kundrra went to pick up her brand-new luxury car, Audi Q7. But even before she could drive her brand-new car, Tejasswi nearly damaged it with coconut.

How, you ask? Well, while Tejasswi Prakash was at the showroom with Karan Kundrra, she was asked to perform an auspicious ritual of breaking a coconut in front of the car, before she takes it home. The video shows Karan Kundrra and paparazzi giving instructions to Tejasswi as to how she is first supposed to perform an aarti with the coconut and then later break it, as she patiently listens to him.

After hearing all the instructions, Tejasswi Prakash went and did the puja, after which she smashed the coconut on the floor. However, her first attempt went unsuccessful. And when she took her second attempt at it, the coconut flung into the air, straight towards the car. Luckily, it did not damage it. However, everyone’s reaction, including that of Karan Kundrra and the store manager, were hilarious to watch. It was only after the third attempt that Tejasswi Prakash finally managed to break the coconut and offer its water on her brand-new Audi Q7.

Meanwhile, before she drove in her new car, Tejasswi Prakash spoke with one of the paparazzi, outside the showroom. She said that she wanted the delivery of the car on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi new year, but could not get it on time. She then wished all her fans and followers for belated Gudi Padwa and Ramadaan.

Check out her video here: