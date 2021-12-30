  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?

    Bigg Boss 15 is giving fans a high dose of drama and entertainment. This is because of  Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and also because of Karan's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. 

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash? SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 5:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bigg Boss 15 is ruling the charts because of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The duo fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss 15 and gave a surprise to all. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have had the strongest fanbase in the show. There were rumours doing roundabouts that Karan's ex- Anusha Dandekar, was given an opportunity to be a part of the show. We all know that Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were together for five years.

    Many fans have posted some screenshots where  Anusha Dandekar is seen taking a dig at Tejasswi. Reports suggest that the comments have been edited. Anusha had responded to other questions, and they have been joined.

    Earlier, Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar had replied to rumours of her joining the Bigg Boss 15 home. The VJ and model time and again created news because of her participation rumours in the Bigg Boss house. For the unversed, there were reports doing roundabouts that Anusha was being paid for entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card participant. There were also speculations that she wouldn't be allowed to use her phone in the Bigg Boss house.

    Anusha posted an Instagram reel and wrote that she would be a part of the Bigg Boss show which is being hosted by Salman Khan. She also revealed that she will be living with her pets in the house and will be a billionaire. She also added that she would be running her company named Brown skin beauty from the house.

    Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

    Her caption read, “All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I’m that entertaining. Im a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 min… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay!

    Also read: Karan Kundrra to enter Bigg Boss 15; here's everything you need to know about him

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason

    Bigg Boss 15 Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate drb

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out scj

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant criticises Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai's relationship, check out

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi gifts to be seized by Enforcement Directorate drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

    Recent Stories

    Govt will send SMS to elderly beneficiaries for precautionary dose; vaccines disease-modifying: Centre-dnm

    Govt will send SMS to elderly beneficiaries for precautionary dose; vaccines disease-modifying: Centre

    football tax sword off shoulder former england captain manchester united legend David Beckham in line to bend for Knighthood

    Tax sword off shoulder, David Beckham in line to bend for Knighthood

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Intervieew with AICC Goa Incharge Dinesh Gundu Rao

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Goans will get a new Congress'

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician using movie's famous dialogues RCB

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician uses movie's famous dialogues

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason

    Recent Videos

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon
    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Video Icon
    chinese province jilin offers 200000 yuan baby loan to counter shrinking population

    Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population

    Video Icon
    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots-ycb

    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other areas

    Video Icon