Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?

Bigg Boss 15 is giving fans a high dose of drama and entertainment. This is because of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and also because of Karan's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

Bigg Boss 15 is ruling the charts because of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The duo fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss 15 and gave a surprise to all. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have had the strongest fanbase in the show. There were rumours doing roundabouts that Karan's ex- Anusha Dandekar, was given an opportunity to be a part of the show. We all know that Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were together for five years.

Many fans have posted some screenshots where Anusha Dandekar is seen taking a dig at Tejasswi. Reports suggest that the comments have been edited. Anusha had responded to other questions, and they have been joined.

Earlier, Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar had replied to rumours of her joining the Bigg Boss 15 home. The VJ and model time and again created news because of her participation rumours in the Bigg Boss house. For the unversed, there were reports doing roundabouts that Anusha was being paid for entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card participant. There were also speculations that she wouldn't be allowed to use her phone in the Bigg Boss house.

Anusha posted an Instagram reel and wrote that she would be a part of the Bigg Boss show which is being hosted by Salman Khan. She also revealed that she will be living with her pets in the house and will be a billionaire. She also added that she would be running her company named Brown skin beauty from the house.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Karan Kundrra cheater for this reason

Her caption read, “All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I’m that entertaining. Im a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 min… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay!

Also read: Karan Kundrra to enter Bigg Boss 15; here's everything you need to know about him