    Tejasswi Prakash wins Bigg Boss 15: Must-know facts about the 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur' actor

    First Published Jan 31, 2022, 9:48 AM IST
    Indian television actor Tejasswi Prakash emerged winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15, while Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were the first and second runner-up.

    Indian television actor Tejasswi Prakash emerged winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15, while Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were the first and second runner-up. Tejasswi's victory has spread jubilation among her followers across social media platforms. However, a few are still unaware of who the actor is. Here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

    Born on 11 June 1993, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tejasswi was raised in a Marathi speaking musical family. Before starting her acting career, she graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University.

    Tejasswi Prakash kick-started her acting journey with a TV show titled '2012', aired on the Life OK channel. In 2013, she was seen in Colors TV show 'Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki' where she portrayed Dhara's character.

    From 2015 to 2016, Tejasswi Prakash gained popularity as Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'. She was paired opposite Namish Taneja.

    Tejasswi Prakash starred in several other popular TV shows: 'Pehredaar Piya Ki' opposite Affan Khan; re-cast as Diya Singh in 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya' opposite Rohit Suchanti; 'Karn Sangini' opposite Aashim Gulati; 'Silsila Badalte Rishton' Ka opposite Kunal Jaisingh.

    In 2020, she gained immense popularity for her participation in Colors TV's 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. She also participated in an Indian opinion based poll game show, Ladies vs Gentlemen, hosted by Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

    Tejasswi Prakash has also appeared in several music videos over time, including Javed Ali and Nikhita Gandhi's 'Mera Pehla Pyaar', Abhay Jodhpurkar's 'Ae Mere Dil', Kulwinder Billa's 'Kalakaar', Himesh Reshammiya's 'Duaa Hai', among others.

    Following her Bigg Boss 15 win, Tejasswi Prakash thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her journey in the house. In an Instagram post, she said: Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!" (sic) She even posted a picture of herself with her parents while holding the Bigg Boss 15 trophy in her hand.

