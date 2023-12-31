Watch: Arbaaz Khan proposes Sshura Khan on his knees, unseen proposal video goes viral

On Sunday, Sshura Khan took to her Instagram to share a video where Arbaaz Khan was sitting on his knees and gifting Sshura a beautiful bouquet and proposing her.

Ever since Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan and Raveena Tandon's makeup artist Sshura Khan got married, they have been the most talked-about couple. They recently married in an intimate ceremony at Arpita Khan's home. Sshura Khan conveyed her happiness through a wholesome clip as the couple flew to their perfect honeymoon destination on Saturday.

On the last day of 2023, Sshura turned to Instagram and released a video in which Arbaaz Khan was sitting on his knees and gifting Sshura with a beautiful bouquet. While the crowd applauded and clapped, Arbaaz Khan placed the ring on Sshura's finger and the couple then exchanged a tender kiss. Arpita, Aayush, and Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan were also seen in the video.

The couple appeared to be out on a date night on Thursday night. Arbaaz was seen sporting a white and blue striped shirt with denim pants, while Shura was dressed down in shorts, a t-shirt, and a jacket. Although it was their first public appearance, Arbaaz and Shura did not pose for photographs.

Shura, on the other hand, was observed keeping her distance from the cameras and even walking away from Arbaaz while the photographers snapped away. Arbaaz and Shura were driving in Mumbai earlier this week when they noticed a gathering of paparazzi. While Shura hid her face, Arbaaz ducked to conceal his own.