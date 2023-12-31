Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi applauds India's Oscar wins 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' in 2023's last Mann Ki Baat show

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in the 108th episode of the radio broadcast that the world observed India's inventiveness and comprehended the country's relationship with the environment through its entertainment industry.

    In his final Mann Ki Baat talk for 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's Oscar wins for the song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' and the documentary short 'The Elephant Whisperers'. The Prime Minister stated in the 108th episode of the radio broadcast that the world observed India's inventiveness and comprehended the country's relationship with the environment through its entertainment industry.

    Narendra Modi on the Oscar wins

    Narendra Modi said that when 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar, the entire country rejoiced. He questioned who wasn't happy when they heard about 'The Elephant Whisperers' being honored. "The world witnessed India's creativity and understood our connection with the environment through these," Modiji added.

    About 'Naatu Naatu' 

    The foot-tapping Telugu chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu' composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, received the best original song prize at the 95th Academy Awards, making SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' the first Indian feature film production to win the Oscar.

    About 'The Elephant Whisperers'

    Netflix's Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' was directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga. The film is the first Indian production to win an Academy Award for documentary short film. 

    Akshay Kumar provides fitness advice

    During the Mann Ki Baat show, Akshay Kumar provided some fitness advice when he mentioned that he Does not live a filtered life but lives a fitter life. He emphasized the importance of physical fitness as well as overall well-being.

    "Change your lifestyle on the advice of doctors, not by looking at the body of a movie star. Actors are not always what they appear to be on screen. Many different sorts of filters and special effects are utilized, and after witnessing them, we begin to take shortcuts to transform our bodies," the actor continued.

    PM's Mann Ki Baat show

    Through the Mann Ki Baat show, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation to highlight current government projects and societal challenges.

