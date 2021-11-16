Virat Kohli in love with Anushka Sharma's neon green monokini pictures; take a look

Last week, Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai with her daughter Vamika after accompanying Virat Kohli to the UAE for the T20 World Cup. The family were spotted at the private airport by the paparazzi. Today, Anushka shared bright some fresh and stunning photos from her pool in a neon green monokini.

Anushka surprised her social media followers and fans as she dropped these lovely photos where she looked so happy and smiling for the camera. With her pictures, Anushka managed to charm her husband Virat Kohli with her smile and heart emojis.

Sharing the images, Anushka wrote nothing in the caption, just pictures with a green leaf icon. And within an hour Anushka's post garnered over 1.3mm likes. Several fans shared red hearts in the comments section for Anushka.

Anushka was recently featured in a fashion magazine, Grazia where she talked about her pregnancy, body positivity and more. The actress spoke about undergoing significant physical changes during and after pregnancy. She said that her state of mind has nothing to do with how she looked.

"My body's not as it used to be; it's not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. I am so much more content in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that perfect body," Anushka said in the interview. She also said during her first trimester, Virat was her cheerleader.

Anushka said during her first few months of pregnancy, Virat was at home (Covid 19 Lockdown) it allowed Virat to stay with her and spend a lot of time together in my condition. The actress also said her first trimester was awful, she Virat was always be her side, handhold and be her cheerleader.

Anushka also talked about her daughter, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something, she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it will serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”