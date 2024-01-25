Viral video shows Saudi Arabians’ grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chammak Challo’ (WATCH)

A viral video depicts Saudis joyfully dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's "Chammak Challo," emphasizing Bollywood's global appeal. Posted by @riyadhconnect, the video garnered widespread social media attention, showcasing Arab men enthusiastically dancing and singing along at a wedding. User reactions reflected the universal influence of Indian music, reinforcing how Bollywood tunes can unite people worldwide through shared joy and celebration.

A viral video of Saudi Arabians dancing to SRK’s all-time chartbuster song, ‘Chammak Challo’. The video captures the infectious energy of Arab men dancing to the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's song. Posted on Instagram by @riyadhconnect, the video has rapidly gained traction across various social media platforms, underlining the universal charm of Bollywood music.

The choice of "Chammak Challo" from the Bollywood movie Ra.One adds a unique flavour to the celebration, and what makes this video stand out is the genuine joy expressed by the attendees. The wedding guests not only showcase their dance moves but also sing along loudly, demonstrating the widespread influence of Indian music.



Social media users chimed in with their reactions to the video. One user humorously commented, "Well, Arabs do love Indian movies a lot..." Another welcomed the participants with, "Yo Habibi, welcome to India." The power of Indian music was emphasized by a user who exclaimed, “Indian music rocks!”

The energetic celebration has won hearts everywhere, proving once again that music, especially the Bollywood kind, has the incredible power to bring people together across continents.