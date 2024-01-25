Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral video shows Saudi Arabians’ grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chammak Challo’ (WATCH)

    A viral video depicts Saudis joyfully dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's "Chammak Challo," emphasizing Bollywood's global appeal. Posted by @riyadhconnect, the video garnered widespread social media attention, showcasing Arab men enthusiastically dancing and singing along at a wedding. User reactions reflected the universal influence of Indian music, reinforcing how Bollywood tunes can unite people worldwide through shared joy and celebration.

    Viral video shows Saudi Arabians' grroving to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chammak Challo' (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

    A viral video of Saudi Arabians dancing to SRK’s all-time chartbuster song, ‘Chammak Challo’. The video captures the infectious energy of Arab men dancing to the tunes of Shah Rukh Khan's song. Posted on Instagram by @riyadhconnect, the video has rapidly gained traction across various social media platforms, underlining the universal charm of Bollywood music.

    The choice of "Chammak Challo" from the Bollywood movie Ra.One adds a unique flavour to the celebration, and what makes this video stand out is the genuine joy expressed by the attendees. The wedding guests not only showcase their dance moves but also sing along loudly, demonstrating the widespread influence of Indian music.

    Andre Russell pays heartfelt tribute to SRK with iconic pose in ILT20 match

    Social media users chimed in with their reactions to the video. One user humorously commented, "Well, Arabs do love Indian movies a lot..." Another welcomed the participants with, "Yo Habibi, welcome to India." The power of Indian music was emphasized by a user who exclaimed, “Indian music rocks!”

    The energetic celebration has won hearts everywhere, proving once again that music, especially the Bollywood kind, has the incredible power to bring people together across continents. 

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Karan Johar unboxes Koffee With Karan hamper; check out some expensive ideas inside RBA

    Video: Karan Johar unboxes Koffee With Karan hamper; check out some expensive ideas inside

    Arijit Singh clocks 100 mn followers on Spotify; becomes first Indian singer, second place globally RBA

    Arijit Singh clocks 100 mn followers on Spotify; becomes first Indian singer, second place globally

    Fighter day 1 box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film to earn around Rs 25 crore RBA

    'Fighter' day 1 box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film to earn around Rs 25 crore

    Jurassic World joins hands with franchises original writer David Koepp for films sequel ATG

    'Jurassic World' joins hands with franchise’s original writer David Koepp for film's sequel

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reviews film, calls it 'mega movie' RKK

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reviews film, calls it 'mega movie'

    Recent Stories

    Video Karan Johar unboxes Koffee With Karan hamper; check out some expensive ideas inside RBA

    Video: Karan Johar unboxes Koffee With Karan hamper; check out some expensive ideas inside

    Sports Australian Open 2024: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to secure final spot osf

    Australian Open 2024: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to secure final spot

    Unlocking Convenience: Video KYC for Online Account Opening

    Unlocking Convenience: Video KYC for Online Account Opening

    US proposed IMEC trade route involving India to counter China in jeopardy as Middle East turmoil widens avv

    US proposed IMEC trade route involving India to counter China in jeopardy as Middle East turmoil widens

    Kerala: ED seizes Rs 212 cr property of 'High Rich' company in investment fraud case rkn

    Kerala: ED seizes Rs 212 cr property of 'High Rich' company in investment fraud case

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon