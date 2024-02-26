Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral Photo: Shah Rukh Khan SHOCKED fans by sharing shirtless post to promote his son's luxury clothing brand

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan went shirtless for an ad for his son Aryan Khan's clothing brand, D'yavol X. Social media users were in awe of his washboard abs and called him 'hot'.

    Viral Photo: Shah Rukh Khan SHOCKED fans by sharing shirtless post to promote his son's luxury clothing brand D'Yavol X RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan absolutely conquered the year 2023 with his releases, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, which broke multiple records while also setting new ones. After a long hiatus, the celebrity returned with a boom and dominated the box office. As fans wait for the announcement of his next project, the actor grabbed the internet by storm when he posted a shirtless photo of himself on social media.

    On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan posted a monochromatic photo on Instagram, showing off his washboard abs. In the photo, the actor also wore long hair, black sunglasses, rings around his fingers, and bracelets. He may be seen clutching a glass and posing with all his swagger. He captioned the post, “All that is good but can I get some new clothes!!! When is the #DyavolX next drop??!! @dyavol.x

    Also Read: 'Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    ———Repost• @poojadadlani02 Motivation for fitness and reverse aging he is not getting older he is becoming a classic!! @iamsrk.”

    Several celebs and fans were in awe of Khan’s fitness. Farah Khan wrote, “You should just go shirtless everywhere.” A fan wrote, “shirtless will be the new outfit from now on….” Another one commented, “So hawwtttttttttt I just can’t believe my eyes.” A fan stated, “Dammmm Hard .” Someone else said, “Did the sun just come out , how did it get so hot in the evening?”

    Also Read: Here's why Shahid Kapoor rejected 'Rang De Basanti'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared in Dunki, which also starred Taapsee Pannu. The picture was a success at the box office. Shah Rukh discussed his next project with Raya Abirached, saying, "I guess I'll start one in March or April presently. Like, I've been striving to do a picture that is more age-appropriate for me and yet play the protagonist and star of the film." This has sparked a lot of enthusiasm among Shah Rukh followers.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much RBA

    'Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much

    Big Boss Malayalam Season 6 to launch on THIS date; details here rkn

    Big Boss Malayalam Season 6 to launch on THIS date; details here

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam mints Rs 50 crore in 11 days rkn

    Mammootty starrer Bramayugam mints Rs 50 crore in 11 days

    Priyanka Chopra turns executive producer for Oscar nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger', shares post RKK

    Priyanka Chopra turns executive producer for Oscar nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger', shares post

    'Don 3' announcement video: Kiara Advani joins film's cast, shares excitement on her new role RKK

    'Don 3' announcement video: Kiara Advani joins film's cast, shares excitement on her new role

    Recent Stories

    MEA rejects reports of Indians seeking discharge from Russian army, affirms active pursuit of cases AJR

    MEA rejects reports of Indians seeking discharge from Russian army, affirms active pursuit of cases

    Urvashi Rautela celebrates birthday with 'REAL' gold cake worth Rs 3 crore gifted by Yo Yo Honey Singh- see pictures RBA

    Urvashi Rautela celebrates birthday with 'REAL' gold cake worth Rs 3 crore gifted by Yo Yo Honey Singh

    Farmers tractor march set to snarl traffic at Delhi-Noida border today; check details AJR

    Farmers' tractor march set to snarl traffic at Delhi-Noida border today; check details

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations rkn

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations

    Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much RBA

    'Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon