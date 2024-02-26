Viral Photo: Shah Rukh Khan SHOCKED fans by sharing shirtless post to promote his son's luxury clothing brand

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan went shirtless for an ad for his son Aryan Khan's clothing brand, D'yavol X. Social media users were in awe of his washboard abs and called him 'hot'.

Shah Rukh Khan absolutely conquered the year 2023 with his releases, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, which broke multiple records while also setting new ones. After a long hiatus, the celebrity returned with a boom and dominated the box office. As fans wait for the announcement of his next project, the actor grabbed the internet by storm when he posted a shirtless photo of himself on social media.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan posted a monochromatic photo on Instagram, showing off his washboard abs. In the photo, the actor also wore long hair, black sunglasses, rings around his fingers, and bracelets. He may be seen clutching a glass and posing with all his swagger. He captioned the post, “All that is good but can I get some new clothes!!! When is the #DyavolX next drop??!! @dyavol.x

Also Read: 'Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much

———Repost• @poojadadlani02 Motivation for fitness and reverse aging he is not getting older he is becoming a classic!! @iamsrk.”

Several celebs and fans were in awe of Khan’s fitness. Farah Khan wrote, “You should just go shirtless everywhere.” A fan wrote, “shirtless will be the new outfit from now on….” Another one commented, “So hawwtttttttttt I just can’t believe my eyes.” A fan stated, “Dammmm Hard .” Someone else said, “Did the sun just come out , how did it get so hot in the evening?”

Also Read: Here's why Shahid Kapoor rejected 'Rang De Basanti'

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently appeared in Dunki, which also starred Taapsee Pannu. The picture was a success at the box office. Shah Rukh discussed his next project with Raya Abirached, saying, "I guess I'll start one in March or April presently. Like, I've been striving to do a picture that is more age-appropriate for me and yet play the protagonist and star of the film." This has sparked a lot of enthusiasm among Shah Rukh followers.