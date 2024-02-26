'Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much

Yami Gautam and Priyamani's 'Article 370' beats Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's Crakk at the box office. The movie saw a jump in numbers on Sunday, February 25. The film is inching towards Rs 25-crore mark (net) in India.

Yami Gautam's recently released film, 'Article 370', had a significant increase in box office on its first Sunday, February 25. Since its release last week, the film's box office has steadily increased. The film, which also stars Priyamani, earned good reviews from reviewers and spectators.

Aditya Suhas Jambhale directed the film, which premiered in theatres on February 23. It is about the anti-terrorism operations in Kashmir following the repeal of Article 370. On February 23, "Article 370" opened in India with a net of Rs 5.90 crore. During its debut weekend, the film saw a significant increase in ticket sales and is currently on track to earn Rs 25 crore in India.

According to early estimates, the film grossed Rs 9.50 crore net on February 25. Since its theatrical premiere, this is the highest collection for 'Article 370'. The domestic box office total for the three days has now reached Rs 22.80 crore net.

On February 25, 'Article 370' had an overall occupancy rate of 33.70 per cent.

Here's the trailer:

Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who has won the National Award thrice, directed 'Article 370'.

The film stars Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar, and Irawati Harshe Mayadev. Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar wrote the story, while Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Arjun Dhawan wrote the script and dialogue, with Aarsh Vora providing additional screenwriting.