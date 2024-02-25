Here's why Shahid Kapoor rejected 'Rang De Basanti'

Entertainment
During an appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs With Vogue, Shahid Kapoor discussed why he passed down Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2006 film 'Rang De Basanti'.
The 'Jab We Met' actor revealed that he passed down the 2006 smash film 'Rang De Basanti' and regrets it.
He revealed that he was offered the character of Karan Singhania, which Siddharth finally performed. He had to drop out of the film owing to other commitments.
Shahid said, "I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the character of Siddharth. I cried while reading the script and liked it, but I didn't have time for it."
The cast of 'Rang De Basanti' included Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Soha Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is enjoying the success of his film Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, which he co-starred with Kriti Sanon.