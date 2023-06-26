Vilayath Buddha: Prithviraj meets with a minor accident on sets; scheduled to undergo surgery today

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has faced a minor accident causing an injury on his leg during the filming of an action sequence for one of his upcoming films ‘Vilayath Buddha.’ The Malayalam youth icon is scheduled for a keyhole surgery today, June 26. Here’s what we know. By Mahalekshmi

Malayalam industry’s most eligible leading man Prithviraj has been ruling the screens for more than 20 years. The actor is currently busy with the filming of Vilayath Buddha, which is progressing at Marayoor in Kochi. It has been reported that while filming for an action sequence, the actor has sustained some minor injury to his leg due to an accident.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for immediate treatment and as it turns out, he is scheduled for a keyhole surgery today, 26 June. As advised by his doctors, the actor will be taking a few weeks of rest for a better recovery. This will help him get back on his feet with much ease as the actor is sure a busy one.

On the work front, ‘Vilayath Buddha’ is directed by Jayan Nambiar. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen on the big screen alongside Prabhas in his film Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. The film is set to release on September 28 in multiple languages across the country. Alonside, his long-anticipated adaptation ‘Aadujeevithaam’ will also have its grand release in the coming months. The actor was last seen in the Malayalam film Kaapa, directed by Shaji Kailas and there is no doubt that there are great things on the way.

Prithviraj has been working across industries in the country and providing some very beautiful works to the audience. His incredible talent and unique choices have earned him praises of the highest regards. He rules cinemas with every appearance of his and the fans await eagerly for his speedy recovery and his new avatars on screen.