Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest grossing actor; beats Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan with whopping fee for Leo

The exciting arrival of a new Thalapathy film always gets fans in a frenzy and this time around, they cannot wait for the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Leo. The movie is set to come out in theatres on October 23, 2023. It will be starring Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together. The movie has also signed Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Fans are excited for this collaboration on an action-packed gangster drama film from the director that brought the audience Vikram.

The big news now is about the fee that the actor has reportedly charged for this collaboration and it will surprise you. He is said to have overtaken major stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu with his remuneration. The former actors were known to charge somewhere close to Rs 150 crores per project. But reports suggest that actor Vijay has surpassed these names by charging Rs 200 crores for Leo. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this from the makers, the team or anyone close to the actor.

These rumours have been doing the rounds for a good while. Some reports suggest that he is charging around Rs 175 crores but with the number Rs 200 crores being thrown around, it is difficult to place the facts as it has not been heard of. But we know the Tamil Superstar has had fantastic releases with Mersal, Bigil, Sarkar and a lot of other films.

About Leo

The film is known to have a big cast and its first scheduled happened in Kashmir, with Vijay and Trisha posting pictures for their fans. Lokesh Kanagaraj is brilliant filmmaker and has been giving the audience major hits with his past films. The film is being bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio. With the first look and first song out for fans, the movie is very much anticipated by the audience to hit the big screen.