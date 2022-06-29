Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: From Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 to KGF 2, here’s how films performed

    First Published Jun 29, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    While Jug Jugg Jeeyo is picking up pace at the box office, KGF: Chapter 2 goes off the screens internationally and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues with his success; take a look at Tuesday’s box office reports here.

    Image: Official film posters

    From the recently released 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' to 'KGF: Chapter 2' which hit the theatres in April, many films are earning huge at the box office. On one hand, Varun Dhawan and Kaira Advani's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is doing a decent business while on the other hand, Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', also starring Kiara, and Yash's 'KGF 2' bid farewell to the worldwide box office. Yes, Prashanth Neel's film, after breaking many records of worldwide earnings for 75 days, has got off from the international screens. The total earnings figures of the film have also come to the fore. Take a look at the box office collection report:

    Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer family drama film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is picking up on its business at the box office on the weekdays. As per the initial estimates, the film raked in Rs 4.50 crore on Tuesday, registering a marginal drop of less than 10 per cent. That is, now the total collection of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' for five days has gone up to Rs 46.25 crore. If trade analysts are to be believed, the film will do a total business of Rs 53 crore by the end of its first week.

    ALSO READ: ‘Bruce Wayne’ Christian Bale may return as ‘Batman’, but…

    Image: Official film poster

    KGF Chapter 2: As per the latest update, 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Hindi) has crossed Rs 71 crore overseas. That is, Yash's 'KGF 2' has so far collected Rs 583.85 crore worldwide. If we talk about the business of KGF: Chapter 2 in India, then Prashanth Neel's film has collected Rs 434.62 crores (Rs 512.85 crores gross). However, the highest-grossing film in the year 2022 could not break the record of Salman Khan's 'Sultan'. Yes, Sultan had earned Rs 589 crore worldwide, while 'KGF 2' has only touched the figure of Rs 583.85 crore.

    ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is competing with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman; here's why

    Image: PR Agency

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: As per the latest update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed Rs 43 crores business overseas, whereas in India, it is still rocking the box office. This film starring Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani has collected Rs 184.32 crores (Rs 217.49 crores gross). That is, the film has earned Rs 260.49 crore at the worldwide box office.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Vikram', which was released on June 3, is earning well at the box office even on its 26th day. The Hindi version of Kamal Haasan's film earned Rs 13 lakh on Tuesday. On the other hand, if we talk about the total earnings, Vikram has collected Rs 273.6 crore in India alone. The film will soon cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    777 Charlie: Kannada film '777 Charlie', starring Rakshit Shetty, has earned over Rs 80 lakh at the box office on its 19th day. The film, which was released in the theatres on June 10, has so far collected Rs 74.78 crore.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary RBA

    '365 days without you', writes Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's 1st death anniversary

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more RBA

    July Watch on OTT, Theatre: Shamshera to Ranveer vs Wild to Ek Villain Returns and more

    Hollywood Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with Fifty Shades co star Jamie Dornan drb

    Dakota Johnson opens up on feud rumours with 'Fifty Shades' co-star Jamie Dornan

    R Madhavan Rocketry The Nambi Effect vs Aditya Roy Kapur Om box office Friday release drb

    Rocketry Vs OM: In a fight between two scientists, who will win the box office race?

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot RBA

    Ek Villain Returns first look: John Abraham-Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria look super-hot

    Recent Stories

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new Thor Love and Thunder edition gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new 'Thor Love and Thunder' edition

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights - adt

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars details here gcw

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet - gps

    Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon