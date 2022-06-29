Box Office Report: From Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 to KGF 2, here’s how films performed

While Jug Jugg Jeeyo is picking up pace at the box office, KGF: Chapter 2 goes off the screens internationally and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues with his success; take a look at Tuesday’s box office reports here.

From the recently released 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' to 'KGF: Chapter 2' which hit the theatres in April, many films are earning huge at the box office. On one hand, Varun Dhawan and Kaira Advani's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is doing a decent business while on the other hand, Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', also starring Kiara, and Yash's 'KGF 2' bid farewell to the worldwide box office. Yes, Prashanth Neel's film, after breaking many records of worldwide earnings for 75 days, has got off from the international screens. The total earnings figures of the film have also come to the fore. Take a look at the box office collection report:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer family drama film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is picking up on its business at the box office on the weekdays. As per the initial estimates, the film raked in Rs 4.50 crore on Tuesday, registering a marginal drop of less than 10 per cent. That is, now the total collection of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' for five days has gone up to Rs 46.25 crore. If trade analysts are to be believed, the film will do a total business of Rs 53 crore by the end of its first week. ALSO READ: ‘Bruce Wayne’ Christian Bale may return as ‘Batman’, but…

KGF Chapter 2: As per the latest update, 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Hindi) has crossed Rs 71 crore overseas. That is, Yash's 'KGF 2' has so far collected Rs 583.85 crore worldwide. If we talk about the business of KGF: Chapter 2 in India, then Prashanth Neel's film has collected Rs 434.62 crores (Rs 512.85 crores gross). However, the highest-grossing film in the year 2022 could not break the record of Salman Khan's 'Sultan'. Yes, Sultan had earned Rs 589 crore worldwide, while 'KGF 2' has only touched the figure of Rs 583.85 crore. ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is competing with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman; here's why

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: As per the latest update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed Rs 43 crores business overseas, whereas in India, it is still rocking the box office. This film starring Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani has collected Rs 184.32 crores (Rs 217.49 crores gross). That is, the film has earned Rs 260.49 crore at the worldwide box office.

Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Vikram', which was released on June 3, is earning well at the box office even on its 26th day. The Hindi version of Kamal Haasan's film earned Rs 13 lakh on Tuesday. On the other hand, if we talk about the total earnings, Vikram has collected Rs 273.6 crore in India alone. The film will soon cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

