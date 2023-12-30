Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Video: Will Malaika Arora marry again after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding? Here's what she said

    Filmmaker Farah Khan recently put Malaika Arora in a spot, when she asked about her marriage plans next year.  She is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and was married to Arbaaz Khan.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Malaika Arora was quizzed about her marriage plans for 2024 by close friend Farah Khan. Malaika couldn't grasp the question initially, but she eventually answered it. The question was asked just days after Malaika's ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, married for the second time. 

    Shared in a video by the official handle of Sony TV, Malaika is heard saying, "Once bitten, twice, very shy."

    The video shot on the sets of the dancing reality programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, has gone viral. Farah asks Malaika a question in the video, "2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain?" (Malaika, will you forego your single  arent status to embrace another partner in the new year?)

    Malaika, in reply, is heard saying, "What does this mean? Do I have to pick someone in my arms for that?" When explained that the question pertains to her possibility of a second marriage, Malaika said that she would if someone were to ask her.

    When told that the inquiry was about her potential second marriage, Malaika said she would if someone asked her. For the uninitiated, Malaika is presently dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika allegedly began dating in 2018. Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz recently married make-up artist Shura Khan in a ceremony attended by Malaika and Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan and other close friends and family members. 

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
