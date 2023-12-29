Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Video of slippers being thrown at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check

    A video has gone viral on social media where someone has thrown a slipper at the actor while returning from paying respects to the late actor and politician Vijayakanth.

    Video of slippers throwing at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    The unexpected passing of Captain Vijayakanth, a well-known actor and politician, deeply saddened both the Indian film industry and political circles. Thalapathy Vijay, who shares a strong bond with Vijayakanth, visited the DMDK office that night to bid his final farewell.  Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media where someone has thrown a slipper at the actor while returning from paying respects to the late actor and politician Vijayakanth.

     

    The video shows that the actor was going toward his car when someone threw a slipper on his neck. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The authenticity of the video is not yet clear. Vijayakanth's body was placed for public viewing at the DMDK headquarters in Chennai. Numerous individuals arrived to pay their final respects to the beloved captain. Among the visitors was Vijay, who expressed gratitude for Vijayakanth's support during a personal crisis and for providing an opportunity in the film industry. The actor was returning to his car after meeting the relatives.

    After the video went viral, many people came forward with criticism. All Vijay fans are sharing the video with great rage. The fans demanded strong action against

    Meanwhile, Vijay's 68th film, "Thalapathy 68," directed by Venkat Prabhu, sparks fervent anticipation in the Tamil film industry. Boasting a stellar cast and meticulous production efforts, the movie, set for a speculated June or July release, promises a compelling cinematic experience.

    The film's shooting commenced in October, with the initial schedule unfolding in Chennai. As the production progresses, the collaboration between Vijay's star power and director Venkat Prabhu's creative vision promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. "Thalapathy 68" is poised to be a milestone in Vijay's illustrious career, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its arrival on the big screen.


     

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as they bid farewell to Vijayakanth at DMDK office SHG

    Rajinikanth; Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as they bid farewell to Vijayakanth at DMDK office

    Long live my hulk...', Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on birthday; drops hilarious UNSEEN video [WATCH] ATG

    'Long live my hulk...', Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on birthday; drops hilarious UNSEEN video [WATCH]

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor not together anymore? Here' what the actress said SHG

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor not together anymore? Here' what the actress said

    Sick and tired...': Hina Khan shares picture of swollen hand SHG

    'Sick and tired...': Hina Khan shares picture of swollen hand

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House AJR

    BREAKING: Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check anr

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check

    New Year 2024 Eve: 7 healthier snacks for low-calorie celebration SHG

    New Year 2024 Eve: 7 healthier snacks for low-calorie celebration

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon