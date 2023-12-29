Video of slippers being thrown at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check

A video has gone viral on social media where someone has thrown a slipper at the actor while returning from paying respects to the late actor and politician Vijayakanth.

The unexpected passing of Captain Vijayakanth, a well-known actor and politician, deeply saddened both the Indian film industry and political circles. Thalapathy Vijay, who shares a strong bond with Vijayakanth, visited the DMDK office that night to bid his final farewell. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media where someone has thrown a slipper at the actor while returning from paying respects to the late actor and politician Vijayakanth.

The video shows that the actor was going toward his car when someone threw a slipper on his neck. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The authenticity of the video is not yet clear. Vijayakanth's body was placed for public viewing at the DMDK headquarters in Chennai. Numerous individuals arrived to pay their final respects to the beloved captain. Among the visitors was Vijay, who expressed gratitude for Vijayakanth's support during a personal crisis and for providing an opportunity in the film industry. The actor was returning to his car after meeting the relatives.

After the video went viral, many people came forward with criticism. All Vijay fans are sharing the video with great rage. The fans demanded strong action against

Meanwhile, Vijay's 68th film, "Thalapathy 68," directed by Venkat Prabhu, sparks fervent anticipation in the Tamil film industry. Boasting a stellar cast and meticulous production efforts, the movie, set for a speculated June or July release, promises a compelling cinematic experience.

The film's shooting commenced in October, with the initial schedule unfolding in Chennai. As the production progresses, the collaboration between Vijay's star power and director Venkat Prabhu's creative vision promises to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. "Thalapathy 68" is poised to be a milestone in Vijay's illustrious career, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its arrival on the big screen.



