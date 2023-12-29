Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Archies' actor Vedang Raina says THIS about dating rumors with Khushi Kapoor

    Vedang Raina, 'The Archies' actor, clears the air on dating rumors with co-star Khushi Kapoor. The truth behind the speculations and their relationship status revealed.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late actor Sri Devi, recently made headlines with her debut in Zoya Akhtar's film, 'The Archies.' Following the initial teasers of the movie, rumors circulated about Khushi Kapoor's alleged relationship with her co-actor Vedang Raina. Pictures of the two together during their outings fueled speculation, creating a buzz on the internet. However, Vedang Raina has now clarified the situation in a recent interview.

    In a conversation with Times Now, Vedang addressed the rumors, revealing that they were entirely false. He emphasized the strong connection he shares with Kapoor but affirmed that they are not romantically involved. "Khushi and I connected on so many levels. We had a similar taste in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a really strong bond with her. We’ve known each other for so long, and we have connected on many things. I am single right now. When the time is right, hopefully that situation change" he said

    Shedding light on his ideal partner's characteristics, Vedang expressed a desire for loyalty and sweetness in a relationship. He remarked, "I want my life partner to be loyal, sweet, and hard-working."

    Directed by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' was released on Netflix and features not only Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina but also includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The movie's plot is rich with intense emotions, and its soundtracks, including hits like "Sunoh," "Dhishoom Dhishoom," and "Va Va Voom," have contributed to its success.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
