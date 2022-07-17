Video: Ranbir Kapoor crashes Alia Bhatt's Kesariya's Instagram Live, does 'biwi ki tareef'; actress blushes

Today saw the release of the Brahmastra song Kesariya by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The lead actors and their director Ayan Mukerji streamed live on Instagram before the song's release.

Ranbir Kapoor did not hesitate to interrupt his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji's Instagram live session. Despite not having a social media account, the actor joined Alia as she was speaking to Ayan. The group had gathered to discuss the release of their song, Kesariya. In the conversation, Ranbir also gave his "biwi" admiration.

Ranbir discussed the upcoming film during the live session, which took place as Alia sat at her home, and was then questioned about his experience working with Ayan. “Favourite thing about working with Ayan is that, fortunately, or unfortunately, he’s a bloody genius. Fortunately or unfortunately, I have immense faith and belief and a big cheerleader for his talent and for what he’s going to achieve in the future in the film industry as a director, as a producer and we’re just a tiny, tiny, tiny speck in his long journey," Ranbir said, hailing Ayan.

“It’s an uncomfortable conversation," Ayan added. Alia then started Ranbir to talk about his experience of working with her. “I remember when I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan’s house where only Ayan and Karan were hanging there and (told them), ‘Bloody ye toh Amitabh Bachchan nikli.’ (It was just) her second film, and actually, my forecast has come true. Lekin biwi ke baare mein achi achi baatein toh bolenge husband hai toh bol raha hai," Ranbir said.

The romance between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is nothing less than a stunning Disney fairy tale. They astonished us when they got married on April 14 of this year. When they were dating, they enjoyed a great time together on the balcony of their house, where they later got married. In all this, Alia, who is pregnant, was seen hiding her baby bump underneath a floral blue dress with an orange woollen shrug.

About the song:

Arijit Singh sings the song "Kesariya," while Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics. Pritam is the composer of the love anthem's melody. The two minutes and 52 second song tells the love tale of Isha and Ayan and how they profess their love for one another in Varanasi, a holy city. Sid Sriram sings the song in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

The first movie Ranbir and Alia made together is Brahmastra, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. On September 9, the movie is expected to be released.