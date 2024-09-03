Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of her yoga session; actress looks pretty in minimal makeup

    Keerthy Suresh wore a ponytail and little makeup. She practised yoga positions for the camera. The video was promotional, but people liked seeing her yoga routine. 

    Video Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of her yoga session; actress looks pretty in minimal makeup RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

    Keerthy Suresh, an actress, is well-known for her great on-screen performances and attractive off-screen character. She just went popular again on social media after posting a sneak peek of her yoga regimen. She was spotted wearing a purple tank top and yoga leggings. Keerthy went for a minimalist makeup look and a ponytail for her hair. She was seen doing various yoga positions for the camera.

    The video was a commercial piece, but her followers were delighted to see a glimpse of her yoga regimen. Keerthy Suresh was spotted rushing inside what seemed to be a yoga class, carrying a tote bag, a phone, and a water bottle.

    Also Read: AP Dhillon net worth 2024: Know Canadian rapper-singer fees, girlfriend and more

    Keerthy Suresh previously went viral for her stunning appearance in a Chanderi saree from Torani. The saree had pink, green, red, and yellow flower designs with a gold lace border. The beautiful stitching enhanced the saree's appearance. Keerthy Suresh wore a halter neckline backless top fashioned from slub silk fabric. 

    She paired her flowery saree with a choker necklace and diamond studs. Keerthy Suresh wore minimal makeup, which featured winged liner and bare lips. She captioned the photographs "Hot and sweet" and published them on Instagram.

    Earlier this year, a humorous incident about Keerthy Suresh's personal life went viral. Rumours about the actress' marriage to actor-comedian Sathish circulated for a long time. According to sources, the actor offered an amusing tale about this. 

    Also Read: Sridevi to Divya Bharti: 7 B-Town actresses with controversial deaths

    Keerthy Suresh's mother allegedly phoned Sathish after hearing about the rumour of a 'secret marriage'. During a film promotion event, Sathish said, "When the allegations circulated, Keerthy Suresh's mother Maneka phoned me and congratulated me on being the groom. When I queried what she was saying, she admitted that she was aware of the rumour.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Now say she's faking': Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans clap back at trolls after maternity shoot RTM

    ‘Now say she’s faking’: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans clap back at trolls after maternity shoot

    The Buckingham Murders trailers OUT: Kareena Kapoor starrer promises to keep you on the edge [WATCH] ATG

    The Buckingham Murders trailers OUT: Kareena Kapoor starrer promises to keep you on the edge [WATCH]

    Elvish Yadav summoned by ED in connection to Money Laundering case, asked to report at Lucknow office RKK

    Elvish Yadav summoned by ED in connection to Money Laundering case, asked to report at Lucknow office

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix to review content to align with 'national sentiments' in future; Read on ATG

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix to review content to align with 'national sentiments' in future; Read on

    Visfot trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan look fierce in the race of love, betrayal and money RKK

    Visfot trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan look fierce in the race of love, betrayal and money

    Recent Stories

    Boeing Starliner set to return to earth on September 6 without astronauts onboard RTM

    Boeing Starliner set to return to earth on September 6 without astronauts onboard

    Quick and healthy: THIS 5-minute rasam recipe will help you boost your immunity gcw

    Quick and healthy: THIS 5-minute rasam recipe will help you boost your immunity

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced RBA

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced

    cricket Najmul Hossain Shanto net worth: Bangladesh cricketer's salary, earnings and career scr

    Najmul Hossain Shanto net worth: Bangladesh cricketer's earnings

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning RTM

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon