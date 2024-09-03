Video: Keerthy Suresh shares glimpses of her yoga session; actress looks pretty in minimal makeup

Keerthy Suresh wore a ponytail and little makeup. She practised yoga positions for the camera. The video was promotional, but people liked seeing her yoga routine.

Keerthy Suresh, an actress, is well-known for her great on-screen performances and attractive off-screen character. She just went popular again on social media after posting a sneak peek of her yoga regimen. She was spotted wearing a purple tank top and yoga leggings. Keerthy went for a minimalist makeup look and a ponytail for her hair. She was seen doing various yoga positions for the camera.

The video was a commercial piece, but her followers were delighted to see a glimpse of her yoga regimen. Keerthy Suresh was spotted rushing inside what seemed to be a yoga class, carrying a tote bag, a phone, and a water bottle.

Keerthy Suresh previously went viral for her stunning appearance in a Chanderi saree from Torani. The saree had pink, green, red, and yellow flower designs with a gold lace border. The beautiful stitching enhanced the saree's appearance. Keerthy Suresh wore a halter neckline backless top fashioned from slub silk fabric.

She paired her flowery saree with a choker necklace and diamond studs. Keerthy Suresh wore minimal makeup, which featured winged liner and bare lips. She captioned the photographs "Hot and sweet" and published them on Instagram.

Earlier this year, a humorous incident about Keerthy Suresh's personal life went viral. Rumours about the actress' marriage to actor-comedian Sathish circulated for a long time. According to sources, the actor offered an amusing tale about this.

Keerthy Suresh's mother allegedly phoned Sathish after hearing about the rumour of a 'secret marriage'. During a film promotion event, Sathish said, "When the allegations circulated, Keerthy Suresh's mother Maneka phoned me and congratulated me on being the groom. When I queried what she was saying, she admitted that she was aware of the rumour.

