Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Vijay Sethupathi as new host promises fresh themes and Twists [WATCH]

    South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, promising fresh themes and interactive twists. Fans are eagerly anticipating his debut.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Vijay Sethupathi as new host promises fresh themes and Twists [WATCH] NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 6:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to take the helm as the new host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, following the previous season’s host, Kamal Haasan. The much-anticipated announcement has stirred excitement among fans and marks a fresh chapter for the popular reality TV show. The promo, released just 20 hours ago on social media, has already created a buzz, with viewers eager to see Sethupathi’s unique approach to hosting the show.

    Sethupathi, who was last seen in the film Maharaj, is stepping into this new role with a promise of an engaging and innovative season. The promo teases a distinctive new theme for the upcoming season, highlighting Sethupathi surrounded by a diverse group of people, including his manager, a bus driver, and ordinary citizens, all offering him advice on how to steer the show. This hints at an interactive element where the audience's input could play a role in shaping the game, a twist that adds to the anticipation.

    Fans have shown overwhelming support for Sethupathi, flooding social media with messages of encouragement and enthusiasm. The show is expected to kick off with a grand premiere in October, though the exact date is still to be announced. As with previous seasons, the new season will feature a mix of fresh faces among the contestants, promising a dynamic and entertaining experience.

    The transition from Kamal Haasan to Vijay Sethupathi as host raises high expectations, and viewers are curious to see how Sethupathi's style will impact the show. The reveal of the contestants is also eagerly awaited, with more details expected to be released soon. As anticipation builds, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is shaping up to be an exciting season filled with fresh twists and engaging content.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS whooping amount; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE ATG

    Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE

    Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai from London; Here's what we know about her upcoming projects ATG

    Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai from London; Here's what we know about her upcoming projects

    Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati India Tour tickets all sold out within few minutes; many fans disheartened RBA

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour’s tickets all SOLD OUT within few minutes; many fans disheartened

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer to release on THIS date -WATCH ATG

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer OUT: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer to release on THIS date -WATCH

    Who is Jon Bon Jovi? American singer who heroically saved woman from suicide attempts on bridge (WATCH) NTI

    Who is Jon Bon Jovi? American singer who heroically saved woman from suicide attempt on bridge (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS whooping amount; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE ATG

    Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE

    Kerala: Alappuzha Subhadra murder case accused Mathews and Sharmila nabbed from Manipal dmn

    Kerala: Alappuzha Subhadra murder case accused Mathews and Sharmila nabbed from Manipal

    cricket Duleep Trophy: Riyan Parag's stunning 6 wins hearts; netizens laud cleanest hit you'll ever see (WATCH) scr

    Duleep Trophy: Riyan Parag's stunning 6 wins hearts; netizens laud cleanest hit you'll ever see (WATCH)

    Gautam Adani's luxury car collection: Audi Q7 to BMW 7 series and more gcw

    Gautam Adani's car collection: Audi Q7 to BMW 7 series and more

    Your child struggling to study? Check out key tips to help your children in studies gcw

    Your child struggling to study? Check out key tips to help your children in studies

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon