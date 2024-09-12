Salman Khan flaunts luxurious diamond watch priced THIS; check out jaw-dropping cost HERE

Salman Khan recently showcased an incredibly extravagant watch that has captured the internet's attention. The actor was spotted wearing the "Billionaire III" watch by Jacob & Co., a luxurious timepiece adorned with hundreds of diamonds, check out value HERE

Salman Khan is known for owning an impressive collection of luxury watches, but this time, he showcased a watch far more valuable than anything previously seen. The internet recently noticed him flaunting a lavish jewelry watch worth millions of dollars. In a viral video, the "Dabangg" actor was seen wearing a diamond-encrusted "Billionaire III" watch by Jacob & Co., with the brand's creator personally placing the piece on his wrist.

Jacob Arabo, the founder of Jacob & Co., shared the moment on Instagram, stating that he usually never allows anyone to try on his "Billionaire" watch. However, he made an exception for Salman Khan.

The "Billionaire III" watch is a dazzling piece, adorned with hundreds of diamonds, and is an upgraded version of the luxury "Billionaire" watch collection. The brand’s creator, Arabo, had envisioned blending high-end jewelry with intricate watchmaking.

Salman Khan's Watch Price

The luxurious watch is reportedly valued at approximately Rs 41.5 crores. It features one white rose-cut diamond and seventy-six white emerald-cut diamonds in its design. Additionally, the movement bridge is set with 57 white baguette-cut diamonds, while 76 white emerald-cut diamonds embellish the inner ring. The bracelet band boasts 504 white emerald-cut diamonds, bringing the total to 714 diamonds. The folding clasp is crafted from 18K white gold.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai from London; Here's what we know about her upcoming projects

According to the company's description, Jacob Arabo had long dreamt of a creation that would merge diamonds and watchmaking at their peak. This vision materialized in 2016 with the release of the skeleton tourbillon, a one-of-a-kind timepiece set entirely with large diamonds—the "Billionaire." This initial model set unprecedented standards with its price, diamond count, and design. The "Billionaire III" continues this legacy, featuring 656 emerald-cut diamonds, renowned for their intense whiteness and purity, especially those on the case.

Latest Videos