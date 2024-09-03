Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP Dhillon net worth 2024: Know Canadian rapper-singer fees, girlfriend and more

    Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's success has come with a price, as he faces life-threatening dangers similar to those faced by Sidhu Moosewala. Despite this, Dhillon continues to thrive, with a net worth estimated at USD10 million, fueled by his music sales, streaming numbers, and brand endorsements.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    AP Dhillon, the popular Punjabi singer, has recently been thrust into the limelight due to life-threatening dangers similar to those faced by Sidhu Moosewala. Dhillon has collaborated extensively with a committed group of musicians since the beginning of his career, which has helped him create a unique sound that has won him admirers all over the world. His increasing notoriety has been further enhanced by his appearances at important international music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza India.

    article_image2

    AP Dhillon's early life, education

    AP Dhillon, whose true name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was born in Mullianwal, Gurdaspur district, Punjab, to a Sikh family. After graduating with a degree in civil engineering from an Amristar institution, he went on to obtain a certificate in business administration and management from Canada.

    AP debuted in 2019 with the single "Fake" featuring Shinda Kahlon under Run-Up Records, their own independent label. But Brown Munde (2020), a chart-topping single that is still a fan favourite today, is what brought him to prominence.

    article_image3

    His musical journey

    Dhillon's ascent in the music industry is distinguished by his distinct sound and long-lasting collaborations. He has carved out a place for himself in the Punjabi music industry with a close-knit crew, setting himself apart with creative and cooperative work. His standing as a prominent player in the business has been further solidified by his attendance at esteemed events.

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram

    AP Dhillon's spectacular performances at internationally renowned events like Coachella and Lollapalooza have been the driving force behind his widespread fame. He has been able to display his talent to a wide range of people on these venues by fusing contemporary musical components with traditional Punjabi rhythms.

     

    article_image5

    AP Dhillon's net worth

    The projected net worth of Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon as of 2024 is $10 million, or around Rs 83 crore in Indian rupees. AP Dhillon is predicted to make USD 48,132 (INR 40 lakh) every month, or about USD 12,033 (INR 10 lakh) per song. His strong music sales and streaming stats account for a large amount of his riches. Dhillon makes a good living from his millions of weekly listeners on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. Additionally, brand endorsements greatly improve his financial situation and his net worth.

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram

    AP Dhillon's car collection

    In addition to his successful in career, the singer has several luxury cars. His collection includes a Mercedes-Benz valued at approximately Rs 3.30 crore and a BMW worth around Rs 2.60 crore. 

    He usually gets spotted driving a Land Rover Range Rover Velar, which is valued at about Rs 72 lakh.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates: Actor Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore RBA

    Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates: Actor Jr NTR donates Rs 1 crore

    Hina Khan health update: Actress completes 5 chemotherapy infusions, three more to go! RKK

    Hina Khan health update: Actress completes 5 chemotherapy infusions, three more to go!

    Amitabh Bachchan once refused payment for his role in a Kandahar Hijack film; Know why RTM

    Amitabh Bachchan once refused payment for his role in a Kandahar Hijack film; Know why

    Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check ATG

    'Overwhelmed with the love....', Patralekhaa shares BTS photos from 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' sets; check

    Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song ATG

    'Kutte ki maut marogey....', AP Dhillon threatened by Lawrence Bishnoi gang for featuring Salman Khan in song

    Recent Stories

    Brunei: Exploring the Tax-Free Haven with Free Education and Healthcare anr

    Brunei: A tax-free nation with free education and healthcare

    Teachers Day 2024: 5 Unique gift ideas to celebrate and appreciate your educators NTI

    Teachers Day 2024: 5 Unique gift ideas to celebrate and appreciate your educators

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Which zodiac sign's health, wealth, prosperity will increase? RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Which zodiac sign's health, wealth, prosperity will increase?

    From foundation to present: BJP's national presidents over 44 years AJR

    From foundation to present: BJP's national presidents over 44 years

    Kerala Cricket League Kicks Off With Mohanlal alappuzha ripples wins anr

    Kerala Cricket League kicks-off; Alappuzha Ripples wins first match

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon