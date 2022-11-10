Video: Jaya Bachchan ignores Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai Screening, later gets trolled by Queen's fans

Uunchai Screening: Abhishek Bachchan greets Kangana Ranaut with warmth and respect; however, his mother Jaya Bachchan royally ignores the Queen actress-pics and video are going viral

Numerous famous people from Bollywood showed up for a special screening of Sooraj Barjatya's movie, Uunchai, in Mumbai some were Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra are the actors in the movie.

Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and producer Bhushan Kumar were some of the guests who attended the event. One video and some images from the screening have appeared online, viewers' attention is being drawn to a new video starring Jaya Bachchan and Kangana.

In the video, Kangana was seen wearing a peach saree and posing on the red carpet. She appeared to say "hey Jaya ji" while grinning as Jaya Bachchan approached her and greeted someone else. But Jaya didn't seem to hear what Kangana was saying since she continued to take selfies with Anupam Kher without saying anything in return.

On the other hand, Abhishek greeted Kangana warmly and had a chat with her; but his mother completely ignored the Queen actress’ existence.

You can see in the video that the 74-year-old actress completely ignores Kangana and goes to talk to Anupam while also introducing Bhagyashree and Boman. Fans were astounded by her actions. In another online video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen extending a cordial greeting to Kangana as she speaks with Anupam Kher. Even their joint photographs are taken.

Reacting to this clip, one user remarked, “Kangana ko dekh ke darr gayi chidchidi cranky Jaya.” Another said, “She ignored Kangana… Too much of ghamand this old lady has… Rekha kitni achchi hai… yeah haddi ban gye.”

One comment read, “Jaya js so full of hate only for those who arent as privileged as her, while goes lovey dovey to her clans..... People bad-mouth Kangana, but please observe her behaviour towards paps and fans, she is kind to them & her outrage is always against the powerful bullies.”

About the film Uunchai:

Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Sarika also play significant parts in the movie, which was produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media, and Mahaveer Jain Films. "Uunchai," which is scheduled for release on November 11 marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to directing after a seven-year absence.

