Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Jaya Bachchan ignores Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai Screening, later gets trolled by Queen's fans

    Uunchai Screening: Abhishek Bachchan greets Kangana Ranaut with warmth and respect; however, his mother Jaya Bachchan royally ignores the Queen actress-pics and video are going viral

    Video Jaya Bachchan ignores Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai Screening, later gets trolled by Queen's fans RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    Numerous famous people from Bollywood showed up for a special screening of Sooraj Barjatya's movie, Uunchai, in Mumbai some were Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra are the actors in the movie. 

    Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and producer Bhushan Kumar were some of the guests who attended the event. One video and some images from the screening have appeared online, viewers' attention is being drawn to a new video starring Jaya Bachchan and Kangana.

    Also Read: PICTURES: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive home with their baby daughter

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

    In the video, Kangana was seen wearing a peach saree and posing on the red carpet. She appeared to say "hey Jaya ji" while grinning as Jaya Bachchan approached her and greeted someone else. But Jaya didn't seem to hear what Kangana was saying since she continued to take selfies with Anupam Kher without saying anything in return.

    Also Read: "I said YES..." Malaika Arora's Instagram update sparks wedding buzz

    On the other hand, Abhishek greeted Kangana warmly and had a chat with her; but his mother completely ignored the Queen actress’ existence.

    You can see in the video that the 74-year-old actress completely ignores Kangana and goes to talk to Anupam while also introducing Bhagyashree and Boman. Fans were astounded by her actions. In another online video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen extending a cordial greeting to Kangana as she speaks with Anupam Kher. Even their joint photographs are taken.

    Also Read: Phone Bhoot box office: Here’s how the film performed on Wednesday

    Reacting to this clip, one user remarked, “Kangana ko dekh ke darr gayi chidchidi cranky Jaya.” Another said, “She ignored Kangana… Too much of ghamand this old lady has… Rekha kitni achchi hai… yeah haddi ban gye.” 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    One comment read, “Jaya js so full of hate only for those who arent as privileged as her, while goes lovey dovey to her clans..... People bad-mouth Kangana, but please observe her behaviour towards paps and fans, she is kind to them & her outrage is always against the powerful bullies.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    About the film Uunchai: 
    Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Sarika also play significant parts in the movie, which was produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media, and Mahaveer Jain Films. "Uunchai," which is scheduled for release on November 11 marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to directing after a seven-year absence.
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wedding bells for Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Chaiyaa Chaiyaa star says Yes drb

    "I said YES..." Malaika Arora's Instagram update sparks wedding buzz

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi Court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez's regular bail plea today drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Delhi Court to hear Jacqueline Fernandez's regular bail plea today

    Hollywood Jennifer Aniston calls absolute lies to claims of her infertility being the reason for split with Brad Pitt drb

    Jennifer Aniston calls ‘absolute lies’ to claims of her infertility being the reason for split with Brad Pitt

    Phone Bhoot box office Here is how the film performed on Wednesday drb

    Phone Bhoot box office: Here’s how the film performed on Wednesday

    Rhea Kapoor posted a funny BTS glimpse of 'The Crew' photoshoot, featuring Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon sur

    Rhea Kapoor posted a funny BTS glimpse of 'The Crew' photoshoot,featuring Tabu, Kareena and Kriti Sanon

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Sure, India-Pakistan, IND-PAK final will happen - Mithali Raj-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Sure, India-Pakistan final will happen' - Mithali Raj

    Americans want to preserve democracy and protect right to choose: Joe Biden after US midterms - adt

    Americans want to preserve democracy and protect right to choose: Joe Biden after US midterms

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wedding: Parineeti Chopra once said THIS about the couple RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wedding: Parineeti Chopra once said THIS about the couple

    PICTURES Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive home with their baby daughter drb

    PICTURES: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive home with their baby daughter

    MAH LLB CET 3 years 2022 CAP Round 2 registration process ends today; check details - adt

    MAH LLB CET 3 years 2022 CAP Round 2 registration process ends today; check details

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon