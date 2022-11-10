PICTURES: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive home with their baby daughter

Four days after the birth of their baby, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at her residence on Thursday morning with their daughter. Grandmother Neetu Kapoor was also spotted outside their ‘Vastu’ residence in Bandra.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The new parents in town, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are overjoyed with the arrival of their first child. Alia delivered a healthy baby daughter on Sunday, November 6. The arrival of their daughter has brought smiles, love, and celebrations to the Kapoor and Bhatt families, as well as to the Hindi film industry. After staying at the hospital for four days, post her delivery, Alia and the baby arrived at their home as Ranbir came to the hospital to take the mother and child home.

Alia Bhatta and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped inside their car, as they arrived at their 'Vastu' residence in Bandra, Mumbai. While the two flashed smiles for the cameras, glimpses of their newly born daughter could not be seen.

In the pictures that are now doing rounds on social media, Alia Bhatt can be seen glowing in her pregnancy glow. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor looked healthy and happy as she brought her daughter home for the first time since she was born.

Also clicked outside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s residence was the ‘Shamshera’ actor’s mother Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actor also arrived well in time for the grand welcome of her granddaughter.

