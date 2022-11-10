Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PICTURES: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive home with their baby daughter

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    Four days after the birth of their baby, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived at her residence on Thursday morning with their daughter. Grandmother Neetu Kapoor was also spotted outside their ‘Vastu’ residence in Bandra.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The new parents in town, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are overjoyed with the arrival of their first child. Alia delivered a healthy baby daughter on Sunday, November 6. The arrival of their daughter has brought smiles, love, and celebrations to the Kapoor and Bhatt families, as well as to the Hindi film industry. After staying at the hospital for four days, post her delivery, Alia and the baby arrived at their home as Ranbir came to the hospital to take the mother and child home.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatta and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped inside their car, as they arrived at their ‘Vastu’ residence in Bandra, Mumbai. While the two flashed smiles for the cameras, glimpses of their newly born daughter could not be seen.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    In the pictures that are now doing rounds on social media, Alia Bhatt can be seen glowing in her pregnancy glow. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor looked healthy and happy as she brought her daughter home for the first time since she was born.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Also clicked outside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s residence was the ‘Shamshera’ actor’s mother Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actor also arrived well in time for the grand welcome of her granddaughter.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to a baby daughter on November 6, after Alia delivered their firstborn at a private hospital in Mumbai. The year 2022 has been extra special for the couple in both their personal and professional life. They tied the knot in April while their film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ hit the theatres in September.

