    Phone Bhoot box office: Here’s how the film performed on Wednesday

    Starring actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles, ‘Phone Bhoot’ has been slow with its growth at the box office. Take a look at the earnings of the films on Wednesday, and whether or not will it be able to recover its budget cost.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 7:27 AM IST

    A week has passed since the release of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ in the theatres. It had a clash with Jnahvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer’ Double XL’. Among the three films, ‘Phone Bhoot’ was the one that performed well at the box office. Now, six weeks into its theatrical release, the film continues to earn but its progress is somewhat sluggish.

    With the statistics of Wednesday's box office out, here is a low down on how well or bad did the Katrina Kaif-starrer horror comedy film performed. Along with this, also take a look at whether the film, which continued to see a jump in collections, especially during its first weekend, has managed to recover its budget cost or not.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi all set for BAFTA Awards; read report

    Before its theatrical release, the film’s lead cast - Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant, did a lot of promotions for it. A horror comedy by genre, it seems difficult for ‘Phone Bhoot’ to even come at par with its budget cost, given the slow growth at the box office.

    On its opening day, ‘Phone Bhoot’ had collected Rs 2.05 crore, followed by Rs 2.75 crore, Rs 3.05 crore, Rs 1.34 crore, and Rs 1.52 crore on the second, third, fourth, and fifth day, respectively.

    ALSO READ: Rihanna compares motherhood to 'tripping on acid', calls 'it wild, trippy as hell'

    Talking about the collection of ‘Phone Bhoot’ on its sixth day at the box office, the film did a business of Rs 1.15 crore. According to reports, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 11.86 crore.

    ‘Phone Bhoot’ hit the cinema halls on November 4. Katrina Kaif returned to the screens after a long break with this film. Directed by Gurmeet, the film was released on 2500 screens across the country and 500 screens abroad. Apart from this, Kaif will next be seen in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 opposite actors Vijay Sethupathi and Salman Khan, respectively.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 7:27 AM IST
