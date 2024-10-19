Video: Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic looks stunning as she dons sheer black dress; watch

Natasa Stankovic has been holding up with social media by frequently participating in Instagram trends. For her most recent post, she posed in a gorgeous mesh-body black dress as part of the "very demure, very mindful" movement.

Actress Natasa Stankovic shared a video of herself on Instagram, dancing in front of a mirror and participating in the 'very demure, very thoughtful' trend. She wore a stunning black dress with a mesh bodice and two flowers on her chest. Natasa has recently gained popularity after appearing in a viral Punjabi music video. She also collaborated with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav to promote the same, and their video received over 3 lakh views in less than 24 hours.

In the video, the couple displays some beautiful on-screen chemistry as they stroll along the beach, gazing passionately into one other's eyes. Natasha looks gorgeous in the video in a flowery white dress, while Elvish wears a stylish silver pinafore that exudes flair. As the video went viral, people began mocking Natasa for partnering with Elvish, who is often in the spotlight due to his scandals.

Natasa Stankovic's first production after her split from Hardik Pandya was the music video Tere Krke, which she co-starred in with singer Preet Inder. Fans are celebrating Natasa's return to the screen with the song, which was released on October 8. In an announcement post regarding the song, she published a poster with the message reading, “Get ready to groove to the beat of #TereKrke”

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their split earlier this year after months of speculation and scrutiny. In an Instagram post, the couple stated that they “have decided to mutually part ways,. " They also disclosed that they were unable to make their relationship work despite repeated attempts, ultimately opting to call it quits. However, they would continue to co-parent their son Agastya. The couple wed in May 2020.

