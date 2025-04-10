Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Vision Explained: Sudeep Chatterjee talks about Gangubai Kathiawadi making

Read Full Article

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a true legend of Indian cinema, known for his art in the films he made. His vision in bringing stories to life is beyond the ordinary take, and he transforms every frame in the film into a cinematic poetry filled with love and pain. His commitment towards his craft and art is unmatched, with each aspect elevated to the evident art. Films like Gangubai Kathiawadi stand as a true reflection of his brilliance and vision on how he can bring stories to life in the most soulful manner.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Vision Explained by Sudeep Chatterjee:

In a recent interview, Well known Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee revealed his insights on working in the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi. He particularly spoke about the lighting and how it played a crucial role in bringing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision to life.

“For Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), I tried to artificially light up an entire set—not just for night scenes, but for the day as well,” Sudeep revealed. “Which means, instead of using the real sun, we created our own sun and a custom daylight ambience.”

He further explained how they worked on lighting to gain the look: “Several things had to be taken care of. Firstly, the entire set at Mumbai’s Film City needed to be covered with a ceiling to bounce lights from. I didn’t use a green screen for the sky—I used a white screen that we call a luma key. When you replace it with the sky, the halation you get looks far more real. That’s because when you normally shoot, the sky tends to get slightly burnt out.”

Matching Sanjay leela Bhansali's vision is beyond the vision of many other makers. And Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is a masterpiece and with every detail from period perfect sets to appealing lighting. The vision is to keep the lighting on the sets perfect and similar for both day and night shoots.

The brilliance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali was evident many times, and with time, he has created cinematic experiences that can bring stories to life with soul. Now, with Love & War on the horizon, audiences are eagerly waiting to be swept away once again by his next spectacular vision.

