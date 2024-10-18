Esha Deol to Natasa Stankovic: Actresses skipping Karwa Chauth

Entertainment
Urmila Matondkar is separated from her husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Their divorce is not yet finalized, and she will not observe Karwa Chauth
Natasa Stankovic is separated from cricketer Hardik Pandya and has decided to divorce. She will not be celebrating Karwa Chauth
Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, will not celebrate Karwa Chauth this year following her divorce from Bharat Takhtani
Isha Koppikar, amidst news of her separation from her husband, is also reported to be skipping Karwa Chauth this year
TV actress Daljeet Kaur, whose divorce case is ongoing, is also reported to not be celebrating Karwa Chauth
Navina Bole, known for her role in 'Ishqbaaaz', has decided to divorce her husband and will not celebrate Karwa Chauth
Shubhangi Atre, known for 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', is also divorced and will not be celebrating Karwa Chauth this year