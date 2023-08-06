Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VIDEO: Disha Patani calls Aleksander Alexilic boyfriend; netizens guess Tiger Shroff's reaction

    Disha Patani sparks intrigue with her alleged beau Aleksander Alexilic, introducing him to her girlfriends as her boyfriend during a recent outing. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    VIDEO: Disha Patani calls Aleksander Alexilic boyfriend; netizens guess Tiger Shroff's reaction MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 2:59 PM IST

    Disha Patani recently made headlines not just for her stylish outfit but also for introducing her alleged beau, Aleksander Alexilic, to her friends. The couple has been making public appearances together, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. In a video captured by paparazzi, Disha can be seen happily introducing Aleksander as her boyfriend to her girlfriends.

    The candid moment has caught the attention of fans, who are excited to see the actress open up about her relationship. Disha's love life continues to be a topic of interest for her admirers, making her every move a subject of fascination in the media.

    Watch video:

    Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's breakup created a stir in the media and left their fans heartbroken. Reports suggested that Disha had feelings for Tiger, but he only saw her as a friend. Despite speculation, Tiger consistently maintained that they were just friends, and even Karan Johar couldn't get him to reveal more. After the split, Ayesha Shroff, Tiger's mother, also stated that they were never in a relationship. The rumors and conflicting statements surrounding their breakup have added to the intrigue and speculation surrounding their personal lives, keeping their fans curious about the truth behind their relationship.

    Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were a popular on-screen pair, but they have moved on to focus on their respective projects. Tiger is gearing up for his upcoming film, "Ganapath," while Disha is making headlines with her highly-anticipated movie "Project K" (Kalki 2898 AD), starring alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Both actors continue to make waves in the industry with their exciting projects, leaving fans eager to see them in new and diverse roles on the big screen.

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justin Bieber Net Worth: Does this 2013 Forbes A-lister still hold the position? READ THIS MSW

    Justin Bieber Net Worth: Does this 2013 Forbes A-lister still hold the position? READ THIS

    Justin Bieber: Whats his net Worth 2023: Is the singer still a Forbes A-Lister? ADC

    Justin Bieber: Whats his net Worth 2023: Is the singer still a Forbes A-Lister?

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devis open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready ADC

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi’s open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi's open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready MSW

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi’s open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready

    Hollywood writers strike 2023: Guild tries to initiate talks with studios ADC

    Hollywood writers strike 2023: Guild tries to initiate talks with studios

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk Fight with Mark Zuckerberg to be streamed live on X proceeds to go to charity gcw

    Elon Musk: Fight with Mark Zuckerberg to be streamed live on X, proceeds to go to charity

    Cricket Global T20 Canada: Azam Khan's quirky wicketkeeping style goes viral (Watch) osf

    Global T20 Canada: Azam Khan's quirky wicketkeeping style goes viral (Watch)

    Adorn your locks: 7 exquisite Indian Flowers to grace your Hair LMA

    Adorn your locks: 7 exquisite Indian Flowers to grace your Hair

    'Coco' to 'Up': 7 most heart-wrenching animated movies of all-time MSW

    'Coco' to 'Up': 7 most heart-wrenching animated movies of all-time

    Cricket Glenn McGrath predicts top four teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 osf

    Glenn McGrath predicts top four teams for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon