VIDEO: Disha Patani calls Aleksander Alexilic boyfriend; netizens guess Tiger Shroff's reaction

Disha Patani recently made headlines not just for her stylish outfit but also for introducing her alleged beau, Aleksander Alexilic, to her friends. The couple has been making public appearances together, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship. In a video captured by paparazzi, Disha can be seen happily introducing Aleksander as her boyfriend to her girlfriends.

The candid moment has caught the attention of fans, who are excited to see the actress open up about her relationship. Disha's love life continues to be a topic of interest for her admirers, making her every move a subject of fascination in the media.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's breakup created a stir in the media and left their fans heartbroken. Reports suggested that Disha had feelings for Tiger, but he only saw her as a friend. Despite speculation, Tiger consistently maintained that they were just friends, and even Karan Johar couldn't get him to reveal more. After the split, Ayesha Shroff, Tiger's mother, also stated that they were never in a relationship. The rumors and conflicting statements surrounding their breakup have added to the intrigue and speculation surrounding their personal lives, keeping their fans curious about the truth behind their relationship.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were a popular on-screen pair, but they have moved on to focus on their respective projects. Tiger is gearing up for his upcoming film, "Ganapath," while Disha is making headlines with her highly-anticipated movie "Project K" (Kalki 2898 AD), starring alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Both actors continue to make waves in the industry with their exciting projects, leaving fans eager to see them in new and diverse roles on the big screen.