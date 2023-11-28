Vicky Kaushal responds to 'Animal' Vs 'Sam Bahadur' clash says, 'We play for same team... Hindi cinema'

Vicky Kaushal responded with a cricket comparison and said that when two opening batsmen from the same team come to the crease, one does not say the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema.

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' are set to have a box-office clash on December 01, 2023. When asked about the big clash, Vicky responded calmly, saying that it wasn't a clash, but that they were both playing for the same cinema and that both are Hindi films.

Vicky Kaushal's response to the film clash

The Meghna Gulzar-directed movie announced its release date before Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, and when asked about it, Vicky responded with a cricket comparison. He stated that when two opening batsmen from the same team come to the crease, one does not say the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema.

Vicky then admitted that one film might go well and the other might do poorly, but they were both significant at the end. He claimed that one player might hit fours and sixes, while the other player would be at the crease and would take ones and twos and maintain the strike. When asked whether films will cross the line vs the single, Vicky responded diplomatically, "The audience will decide."

Vicky was asked about the clash at the trailer launch of his film, and the actor responded, "If the audience resonates with the films, both will work. I'm just as enthused about 'Animal' as everyone else. We work for the audience, not for each other, so it should be a fantastic day."

Also Read: 'Animal' advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer sells over 2 lakh tickets, records Rs 6.40 crore

'Sam Bahadur' Vs 'Animal'

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' will only hit the Hindi big screens, whereas Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada throughout the country. This might have a huge impact on 'Sam Bahadur's business.

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir and Vicky had previously expressed their admiration for one another's work and appeared together in Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 film 'Sanju' in which Ranbir played the lead and Vicky played the role of his best friend.