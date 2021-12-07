Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new 4BHK sea-facing Juhu flat images leaked; actress will do Grihapravesh here

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have rented a lavish apartment on the eighth floor in a super-luxurious Rajmahal Building in Juhu, where they will stay after their wedding.

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan from December 7 to 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. Since last night, many photos of their guests and venue have been going viral on social media platforms. Both bride and groom's family members and friends are also seen arriving at the venue.

According to reports, all the guests will be served Italian, continental, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food during the three days of celebrates from today to 9th. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding cake will be a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake curated by a chef from Italy.

After the wedding, the couple (Katrina and Vicky) set up their new apartment in Juhu. Katrina has been staying in Bandra with her sister, and Vicky lives with his family in Andheri. After the wedding, they have decided to shift to a rented posh apartment in Juhu. Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma live in the same building.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding Live Updates

Katrina and Vicky will stay on the eighth floor, and they have rented the apartment for the next five years. It is more than 5000 sq ft, and the rent is reportedly around Rs 8 lakh per month as rent and Rs 1.75 crore as a deposit.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: THIS is the theme for Sangeet, Mehendi and marriage, reportedly

Photo credit: https://www.ashishestates.com/rajmahal.php

The house has four bedrooms sea-facing with a vast living room, separate dining area, powder room, and six washrooms. The apartment has two servant rooms and oversized balconies in all bedrooms, according to the reports. The property has a terrace swimming pool, a patio with a well-furnished gym and an active area for children with three covered car parks. Katrina will be doing her Grihapravesh in the same apartment.